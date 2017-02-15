Headline News

Speeding, core improvements top the list at Nobleton meet & greet

February 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
Speeding through subdivisions and the coming improvements to Nobleton’s core were the hot topics at the year’s first “Meet the Mayor & Ward Councillors” night held last week at the Nobleton Library.
A small but engaged crowd attended the event.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said speeding on Parkheights Trail was mentioned. Nobleton is not alone as many of King’s hamlets are plagued by inconsiderate motorists. The mayor pointed out that Parkheights is not a connecting road, so the offenders are neighbourhood residents. He urged them to show respect and common courtesy to their neighbours and slow down.
Councillor David Boyd echoed those sentiments, noting he’s working on some speed monitoring measures, including warning signs. He’d also like to see more police enforcement in the area.
The mayor said there was a sense of gratitude in the room from residents who truly appreciated their municipal services and the work local politicians do on their behalf.
Growth was mentioned as a concern, and the mayor pointed out the numbers have not changed. The projected population of King Township – 34,950 – remains the same, through 2031. This figure has been set as the upper limit for decades and is on the books.
People may be taking more notice given the flurry of activity over the past couple of years.
The mayor said residents at the round-table were receptive and are comfortable getting the services they need.
It’s always a balance, he said, but the key is to achieve goals in a controlled manner.
Nobleton’s core will see some noticeable upgrades. On tap are streetscaping and alterations to the intersection of King Road and Highway 27. As well, two adjacent corners of Old King Road and King Road will be getting plantings, benches and curbs. There will be some upgrades along Highway 27 to Wilsen.
Boyd shared some concept drawings to the public.
A public information session on these plans will be held March 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Nobleton arena.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Robotics team Tecking 6046 in full swing in King City

Students from King City Secondary School Robotics Team  Tecking 6046 attended Kingbridge Centre for the 2017 FIRST Robotics Canada Kick-off “Steamworks” Jan. 7. This is ...

Editor delivers aid

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

TaLii Towels is a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur Start Up Award

Hard work often garners attention. King City’s Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels Inc., is proud to have been chosen as a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur® Start Up award. The winner will be announced March 4.

Food Bank praises community’s generosity

Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9-11 a.m., the regular monthly distribution of food and cards by the King Township Food Bank will take place in Kettleby, Nobleton and King City.

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

The Iron Pup offers unique protection

Pet owners would do anything for their beloved, four-legged family members. In rural areas, pets face a number of natural hazards and there has been an increase in attacks by predators, particularly coyotes. To ease her own peace of mind, and provide dogs with added protection, a King City area resident has come up with an innovative solution. The Iron Pup puncture-proof coat is the brainchild of Jasmine Montreuil.

King Township firefighters are ‘fully involved’

Chief Jim Wall named two recipients from each station for the Distinguished Service Award, given to members who distinguish themselves by meritorious achievement and those ...

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

