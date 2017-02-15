Speeding, core improvements top the list at Nobleton meet & greet

February 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Speeding through subdivisions and the coming improvements to Nobleton’s core were the hot topics at the year’s first “Meet the Mayor & Ward Councillors” night held last week at the Nobleton Library.
A small but engaged crowd attended the event.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said speeding on Parkheights Trail was mentioned. Nobleton is not alone as many of King’s hamlets are plagued by inconsiderate motorists. The mayor pointed out that Parkheights is not a connecting road, so the offenders are neighbourhood residents. He urged them to show respect and common courtesy to their neighbours and slow down.
Councillor David Boyd echoed those sentiments, noting he’s working on some speed monitoring measures, including warning signs. He’d also like to see more police enforcement in the area.
The mayor said there was a sense of gratitude in the room from residents who truly appreciated their municipal services and the work local politicians do on their behalf.
Growth was mentioned as a concern, and the mayor pointed out the numbers have not changed. The projected population of King Township – 34,950 – remains the same, through 2031. This figure has been set as the upper limit for decades and is on the books.
People may be taking more notice given the flurry of activity over the past couple of years.
The mayor said residents at the round-table were receptive and are comfortable getting the services they need.
It’s always a balance, he said, but the key is to achieve goals in a controlled manner.
Nobleton’s core will see some noticeable upgrades. On tap are streetscaping and alterations to the intersection of King Road and Highway 27. As well, two adjacent corners of Old King Road and King Road will be getting plantings, benches and curbs. There will be some upgrades along Highway 27 to Wilsen.
Boyd shared some concept drawings to the public.
A public information session on these plans will be held March 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Nobleton arena.
You must be logged in to post a comment.