Robotics team Tecking 6046 in full swing in King City

February 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Students from King City Secondary School Robotics Team  Tecking 6046 attended Kingbridge Centre for the 2017 FIRST Robotics Canada Kick-off “Steamworks” Jan. 7. This is the second year Team 6046 has participated in this competition, last year seeing the 10 student team awarded the 2016 Rookie Inspiration Award.
The team this year is much larger, consisting of about 35 students from programming, engineering, marketing, fundraising and organization interests.  Together, they have six weeks to build a 120-pound robot, under strict guidelines, to compete in two competitions in early spring.
The robot must be able to carry nine plastic balls, shoot or dump them into a chimney stack or hopper on a stand-alone “star ship.” As well, the robot must be able to collect and deliver 10-inch-diameter plastic “gears.”  At the end of each match, the robot is required to hoist itself off the ground to earn additional points.
(Check out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMiNmJW7enI to see the challenges and the competition simulation our students will be participating in!)
After the live stream video presentation, Team 6046 executive members conducted a brain storming session on specifications and robot design.
A special thanks to our sponsors who without their help, Team 6046 would not have been able to register for the two upcoming competitions:  BASF Canada Inc., Coppa’s (King City), FIRST Robotics Canada, Kingbridge Centre, King Weekly Sentinel newspaper and Rona (Schomberg).

