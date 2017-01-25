Sports

Knights kick off quest for All Ontarios

January 25, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Atom A Knights took on the East Gwillimbury Eagles in the opening round of the York-Simcoe Hockey League playoffs.

 
By Jake Courtepatte

 
Things are heating up in NobleKing hockey as the Knights look to capture provincial and municipal crowns at all age levels.
Two teams will represent the Knights in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association playdowns, opened on Friday by the Midget A squad.
Kicking things off with a tough match-up against the third seed Markham Waxers in the first round best-of-three, the Knights fell in a barnburner 8-7 on the road Friday.
The youngest Knights, the Novice A team, will vie for the provincial championship against nine other teams while facing Orillia in the quarterfinals, set to open Saturday on the road.
Six other Knights squads will represent Nobleton in the York-Simcoe Hockey League playoffs, which also opened over the weekend.
The Minor Atom Knights lost in a close one 2-0 to the Bradford Bulldogs, while the Atoms squeaked out a 3-2 win over the East Gwillimbury Eagles on Sunday.
The Peewees dropped their first game 5-2 to the rival Newmarket Redmen, while the Minor Bantam Knights came out on top 4-3 over the Markham Waxers to open the tournament.
All YSHL playoff series’ are a first-to-six-points format, save for the Minor Peewee and Minor Midget divisions, who are yet to begin their round robin action against divisional teams.
For schedules, visit www.noblekinghockey.com.

