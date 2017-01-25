TaLii Towels is a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur Start Up Award

General News

January 25, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
Hard work often garners attention.
King City’s Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels Inc., is proud to have been chosen as a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur® Start Up award. The winner will be announced March 4.
Iafrate is among the Top 22 finalists who have been selected for the fourth instalment of The Mompreneur® Awards, presented by Mompreneur Showcase Group Inc. and ParentsCanada Magazine.  Every year this award gets bigger and recognition gets more renowned as the achievements and contributions of women and their businesses in Canada grows. This year two new awards were added to include women across all areas of business.
“Mompreneur” Iafrate was chosen as a finalist by her peers and the business community. The task of determining who will win one of the four awards will now be left up to an expert panel of judges. The winner will be chosen based on a select set of criteria for each award including track record of success; product innovation of business idea; growth potential and scalability; revenue; inspiration to others; and impact on the community.
Iafrate said Mompreneur offers great exposure to other female entrepreneurs as well as peer support, something she appreciates and values. She’s pleased that she has managed to make it to the top group, out of hundreds of entries.
Talii Towels Inc. is a business that supplies suede microfiber, super absorbent, and antibacterial, quick drying compact towels. They are available in nine colours and seven sizes for multiple uses. Conceived by Lisa Iafrate, Talii Towels was developed from a need to conserve space and supply convenience for the busy life of a single mom. TaLii Towels received two offers on the CBC hit show, Dragon’s Den in 2015.
“To be recognized by moms across Canada for my hard work and perseverance is a confirmation of a job well done. I hope to share my Canadian ‘joy’ story, and give others inspiration to get out there and try,” she said.
TaLii towels are 75% thinner than regular towels; dry 70% faster and hold 500% more water.
Iafrate has turned the product on its head, offering a vast array of colours, along with personalized embroidery. From corporate promotional items, to must-haves at the beach, pool or in your linen closet, TaLii towels are the new trendsetters. Iafrate also offers custom embroidery.
Iafrate is a one-woman show, attending dozens of consumer shows throughout the year, to showcase her products. She’s currently at the Toronto International Boat Show, which runs through Jan. 29.
For more, visit www.taliitowels.com

