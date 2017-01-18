Knights find success in NobleKing Challenge tournament

January 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The NobleKing Knights appeared in three of the four championship games of the organization’s hometown Challenge tournament over the weekend, skating away with the title in the Atom A division.
Round robin play saw the Knights post a one win, one loss record in the three-team division, taking down the Toronto Eagles by a score of 7-0 and losing a close one to the Clarence-Rockland Crush 4-3.
With the Crush earning a bye to Sunday’s final at Dr. William Laceby Arena in Nobleton, the Knights once again easily disposed of the Eagles, winning a trip to the final by a shutout score of 6-0.
They were able to exact revenge of Clarence-Rockland in the final, taking the championship 2-1.
The Minor Atom A and Minor Peewee A Knights also reached their respective division’s final, falling by the wayside in a pair of close match-ups.
A 1-1 record in round robin saw the Minor Atom’s meet the undefeated Aurora Tigers in Sunday’s championship, with the Tigers winning 4-2.
The Minor Peewees took a record of 3-1 into their final with the Richmond Hill Stars, who were the only team to best the Knights in the round robin with a record of 4-0. Richmond Hill won the championship 4-1.
In other divisional play, the Knights fell 5-1 in the Novice semifinals to the Sault Ste. Marie Lions Club, who earned silver to the Midland Centennials’ gold.
The Grimsby Kings defeated the Collingwood Blackhawks in the Peewee division.
