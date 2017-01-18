Food Bank praises community’s generosity

January 18, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Carol Ann Trabert

Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9-11 a.m., the regular monthly distribution of food and cards by the King Township Food Bank will take place in Kettleby, Nobleton and King City.

Newcomers need to register their need by phone 905-806-1125 in order that the right amount of food can be shipped to the right location, according to residence. This federally registered charity is totally volunteer, and raises funds as well as promoting food drives to serve over nearly 250 people every month with a week of non-perishable groceries, food cards, produce and breads.

December saw the Christmas spirit in overdrive, over and above the usual generosity.

Again in December root vegetables were donated by Hillside Farms, with breads coming from Stonemill Bakehouse courtesy of Engel & Volkers. Christmas in King was distributed, along with an amazing selection of childrens books, both fiction and educational, courtesy Eric Holt Financial.

The Food Bank warehouse depot was filled to bursting with drives from virtually every school in King – Holy Name, St. Mary, St. Patrick, Schomberg Public, King City Public, KCSS, and Nobleton Public School all provided a tsunami of foods as well as the staff of the Township of King, Smiles First Dental and Chestnut Manor residents. RBC’s Youth Grant “Make 150 Count” was awarded to Tessia Orlandi, who conducted a Food Drive to support the Food Bank. The King Township Library conducted a book event that brought in several bags of food from readers all over King, including Ansnorveldt. And thanks to St. Patrick Conference of the Knights of Columbus, who donated $500 in Foodland cards.

Schomberg Foodland conducted its seasonal drive, bringing in hundreds of pre-packed bags containing items requested by the Food Bank. In addition, Foodland customers donated over $1,200 in Foodland food cards for KTFB use. Alloro Fine Foods conducted a pre-packaged food drive that brought in over $1,000 worth of food.

2017 Sponsorships had been kicked off with the King City Lions in November, and it continued, with Bruce Wilson Landscaping again coming in at the Diamond Level, King City Firefighters Association at the Platinum Level for another year and B & B Dixon Automotive at the Silver Level. RBC donated a whopping $5,000 to celebrate the opening of their branch in Nobleton. Crupi Interiors donated $300 to celebrate 30 years of service in the community; Schomberg Village Association donated $100 and the King Curling Club presented $60.

Other Christmas initiatives included a food drive at Showa which also brought over $1,100 in cash. The new McDonald’s in Schomberg staff collected $120, and the St. Andrew’s Saturday Morning “Food Bank Friends” gathered up $200 from its members. Donations at the King City Lions Santa Skate totalled nearly $500, and the Kingbridge Centre staff collected close to $150 to help the Food Bank.

Neighbourhood Network presented $889.65 from their Fall Drive at No Frills.

The public event of the season was the Trees of Giving, held by the King Township Historical Society and the Museum. The King City Seniors voted in droves, bringing in $100 of the $801 collected from those who bought ballots.

Each of the several community group trees was decorated with a theme, and the project reflected generosity of time and care on the part of the groups for the visual benefit of the visitors and the coffers of the Food Bank.

The Food Bank thanks all those volunteers for their service to this agency that helps those struggling to make ends meet.

There is a separate thank you being publicly offered for those who supported Christmas in King. One way or another, the entire township has put their efforts behind ensuring the success of the Food Bank for another year. Many schools, businesses and community groups not mentioned in this December listing have been involved in other projects, with food drives and support for ancillary programs “Back to School” and turkeys at Easter and Thanksgiving. In addition, huge support for Sip & Savour came from another group of corporations, small businesses and individuals with dollars and/or in kind assistance.

Truly, there is no place like King!

