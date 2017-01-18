Letters

A merry Christmas indeed!

January 18, 2017

The Christmas in King Committee wishes to thank all those who so generously came forward in 2016.
Again the community reached into their personal and business pockets to provide a record income that meant Christmas in King was able to help nearly 270 people in December.  This was a radical increase from only 200 the previous year.
Special thanks go to many of the churches, notably Sacred Heart, St. Andrew’s, King Bible Church, Sovereign Grace, All Saint’s King City, York Pines United Church,  Christ Church and St. Mary Magdalene. They provided gifts, donated Hampers, and raised funds and gift cards to help put the campaign over the top.
BTN again donated the beautiful green wreaths: 43 this year, almost double that of 2015.
The hamper program was a sell out. Families and groups from all over King stepped up and together provided a total of 95 hampers. This is an absolute record, and the first time all the empty white boxes have been “adopted.”
Kettleby Public School families and many Pottageville residents took the boxes and returned them brimming with goodies and beautifully decorated in many cases. The Nobleton Girl Guides and members of the Schomberg Moms FB group also donated hampers of all sizes. The “Hamper Hero Award” goes to the Nobleton King Tykes Hockey Team who did 20 hampers.
Villanova College generously provided not only requested gifts but cash as well.
Round the Bend Farm continued their donations of fresh turkeys that goes back over a decade. The cost of frozen turkeys was helped by donations of birds by individuals and the King City Firefighters Association through the King Township Food Bank.
Company donations included: King West Chiropractic, King Hill Contracting, Dynamic Engineering, Priestly Demolition, and York Energy Centre. R.B. Somerville conducted a funds-matching campaign that resulted in $2,100 for Christmas in King. In addition, generous donations were received by many individuals. Without permission, they cannot be named.
Thanks to all who shared their Christmas spirit so generously to help those struggling to make ends meet. Christmas in King is a not for profit volunteer group that has been active for over 10 years to offer all residents in King a merrier Christmas. Their work reaches beyond the Food Bank registrants; there are families who manage for most of the time but find the added financial burden of Christmas is beyond their means.  Christmas in King works closely with the King Township Food Bank and receives donations through the Food Bank.
With prayers for all God’s blessings in 2017.

Carol Ann Trabert
Coordination
Christmas in King 2016

