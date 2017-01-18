Museum property gets new parking lot

January 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The King Township Museum will be getting a new parking lot this spring.
King councillors approved the work, giving the contract to Midome Construction Services Ltd. for roughly $270,000.
The Township’s 2016 capital budget approved the parking lot project. As staff worked through the tender process, it was noted there wasn’t enough money set aside for the project. To address this, the project was retendered this past November and the budget was increased incrementally within the 2017 capital program to cover the costs.
Six bids were received and Midome met all specifications.
King approved $289,765 for the work, up from the $164,965 allotted in 2016. The amount now budgeted will provide funds for a proposed amphitheatre.
Once the 2017 budget is approved, it’s expected construction will begin no later than May 1, with an estimated completion within 30 days.
You must be logged in to post a comment.