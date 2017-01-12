General News

Let’s help save some lives!

January 12, 2017   ·   0 Comments

DR 2016 mission eyes

By Mark Pavilons
This boy, and hundreds more like him, need our help.
Each year, many Haitians immigrate to the Dominican Republic seeking opportunities, but become “enslaved,”working 14-hour days for little pay. They are housed in company villages, called bateys, without electricity, clean water, education, health care or adequate nutrition.
Our 2017 Mission Team, consisting of students from St. Michael Catholic Secondary School (Bolton) is going down Jan. 27 to serve the people in the bateys in La Higuera. Under the leadership of Sister Maude Rhenuad and the Congregacion Hijas de Maria, we will distribute basic necessities – some 300 bags containing a week’s worth of food, clothing, toiletries.
It’s estimated that it costs roughly $10 per bag to give these families a hand up.
Monetary donations have fallen short, and all funds go directly into the hands of those who need it.
If you’d like to help, please contact Mark Pavilons at mpavilons@rogers.com or 416-625-2857.
Together, we may just save a life!

