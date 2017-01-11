Schomberg Cougars move to sixth in Carruthers standings

January 11, 2017 · 0 Comments

Schomberg goalie Nicholas Nabuurs stops Caledon’s Josh Hachey from in close in the 6-3 loss to the Golden Hawks on Sunday.

By Jake Courtepatte



The Junior C Schomberg Cougars are celebrating the new year in style.

A combined 17 goals over two games upon returning from the holiday break has moved the club up the standings ladder in their Provincial Junior Hockey League division, vaulting past the Orillia Terriers into sixth place in the Carruthers division.

Returning to action Thursday at the Trisan Centre, a barnburner against the high-flying Midland Flyers resulted in a 10-8 win for the Cougars.

With Midland up 3-2 after the opening period, Schomberg potted three unanswered goals in the second, in a matter of just over three minutes to take a 5-3 lead.

The floodgates burst open in the third, when the teams combined for seven goals and the Cougars took an 8-7 lead into the final two minutes of play.

J.P. Crescenzi added two empty netters to complete a hat trick, while Midland scored on a late penalty shot, to cap off the Schomberg win.

Crescenzi, Kiefer McIntosh, and Brennan Young led the way for the Cougars, each putting up their highest point totals of the season. The trio combined for fifteen points, including four goals off the stick of McIntosh.

May leads Cougars

On Saturday in Orillia, it was team-leading scorer Connor May’s night for his first hat trick of the year, helping the Cougars to a 7-2 win over the Terriers. Schomberg took a 4-0 lead into the first intermission, while Nicholas Nabuurs was solid between the pipes in stopping 22 of the 24 shots he faced.

The Terriers’ struggles as of late allowed the Cougars to take over sixth place following the game, one point up on the Orillia squad. Both teams closed off the week Sunday with a loss, the Terriers a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Stayner Siskins, and the Cougars a 6-3 loss to the Caledon Golden Hawks.

Though a move past the Terriers in Carruthers standings is a start, the Cougars will have to keep pressing in order to earn a favourable draw in the first round of the PJHL playoffs. Sixth and seventh places will draw either the Siskins or the Alliston Hornets, far and away the top two teams in the division with records of 31-3-0 and 28-4-1 respectively.

With only seven games left on the regular season schedule, no other team has a record above the .500 mark.

Schomberg plays their next three games on home ice at the Trisan Centre, where they have struggled this season. They bring a home record of 5-10-1 into Thursday’s crucial rematch with the Terriers, with puck drop set for 8:30 p.m.

The home stand continues Monday when they host the Siskins, and ends next Thursday when the Penetang Kings (15-18-2) come to town.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.schombergcougars.com.

Readers Comments (0)