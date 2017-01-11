Commentary

Saying farewell to silly trends of 2016

January 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mark Pavilons

Most of us work through our own ups and downs year after year.
We make plans, and break plans. We set goals, and hopefully we achieve one or two. We try to keep our personal ships on an even keel.
Whatever the case, no  one can dispute the fact that 2016 was filled with more than its fair share of challenges, surprises and tragedies.
In our modern, high-tech society, it’s very easy to take a “snapshot” of our world. In fact, it’s being done every second of every day around the globe. We are so connected that nothing escapes our attention.
In many ways, that’s a very good thing. History is being recorded by average citizens around the world on their smart devices. We are documenting, sharing and saving vital pieces of our human puzzle.
These instant images show tragedies as they happen. They catch bad guys in the act. They highlight the very best, and the worst, of our species.
Does all of this make us smarter in any way?
Not on your life!
As I recall some of the social “trends” of the past year, I not only feel old, but have had cause to stand on my office chair and shout: “I’m not going to take it any more?”
As I slip and fall off my chair, and land on my floor, that video is immediately uploaded to YouTube for all to see!
I often wonder if God is happy with the way the human race has turned out.
When I think about things like selfies, the mannequin pose, Snapchat filters, the running man and idiocy of our fellow men and woman, I feel somewhat embarrassed and ashamed.
Can you imagine the reaction from aliens if a passing space craft stopped briefly around our globe and tuned in to YouTube? They would put the saucer in overdrive and high-tail it out of here!
It used to be that trends of any description were being created and dictated by decision-makers, leaders and civil rights activists. Today, social trends are being created largely by self-serving, bored, lazy souls.
Just how many photos of oneself with dog ears and big floppy tongues does anyone need?
The “mannequin pose,” while quaint for the first five minutes, is another of our biggest accomplishments in the past year! A friend of mine put it quite well, saying we’ve made a trend out of absolutely nothing, and doing nothing. Wow. We’ve sunk to a new low when doing absolutely nothing has become a pastime.
This does not bode well for the future and for our young leaders of tomorrow.
I understand that major corporations are now targeting, and profiting from, a massive youth market of teens, even pre-teens. Let the free market economy operate as it does.
I really don’t relish the idea of any trends being set by teenagers.
When I was young, our parents and society curbed the bad behaviours of youngsters. We knew our boundaries and when not to cross them.
Today, it seems that all bets are off. We not only give our young people leeway, we let them run with their silly ideas. We even encourage them and profit from them.
Who remembers Pokemon Go?
Yes, my kids had a brief obsession with that during the summer. I never fully grasped the fascination of this passing fad.
While I’m still a novice with all the capabilities of my iPhone, I have succumbed to cute texting abbreviations and Emojis. Yes, I admit it, “sad face, crying eyes, hands on  mouth.”
I don’t have a problem with the happy face or “Smiley” being an icon from the 1960s pop culture. It has served us well and actually means something. But I really don’t want any emoticon going down in history as a representative image of the 2000s.
Our youth now has altered the ebbs and flows in popular music. I imagine they are one of the biggest consumers of the stuff.
Today’s “hits” are coming from the mouths of babes themselves and a host of Disney Channel creations.
Many top pop stars today are well under 20. What does a 17-year-old know about love, relationships, breakups, or commitment? Why is anyone listening to this and taking advice from teenyboppers? Since when are we heeding match-making advice from toddlers?
In the process, these same child stars are earning millions of dollars. They’re ill equipped to handle the pressures of “real life” and many of their life stories have proven this.
On the up-side of music, many young people today are actually taking a shine to “our music” from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. They are embracing groups like Styx, Supertramp and even KISS.
In 2016, the world said goodbye to many music and entertainment icons, legends and trendsetters. Most will leave a lasting impression on our hearts that goes far beyond fleeting Instagram posts or Tweets.
There’s no doubt we will remain intimately connected in the future. Our devices are becoming even “smarter” every day. We will go way beyond the evils of Orwell’s Big Brother.
Like it or not, our species will continue to evolve, in plain view for everyone to see. I think I’ll start wearing sunglasses!

Community News

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Sale of Lucas original supports mission trip

iron pup jasmine

The Iron Pup offers unique protection

Pet owners would do anything for their beloved, four-legged family members. In rural areas, pets face a number of natural hazards and there has been an increase in attacks by predators, particularly coyotes. To ease her own peace of mind, and provide dogs with added protection, a King City area resident has come up with an innovative solution. The Iron Pup puncture-proof coat is the brainchild of Jasmine Montreuil.

fire distinguished

King Township firefighters are ‘fully involved’

Chief Jim Wall named two recipients from each station for the Distinguished Service Award, given to members who distinguish themselves by meritorious achievement and those ...

jd and maddy

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Moving the McGillivrays receives amazing response

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

BirchBioMed Dr. Ghahary Dr. Hartwell

King-based BirchBioMed on the cusp of medical breakthrough

Being part of “the cure” is an amazing, life-altering experience. A King- and Vancouver-based firm, a spin-off of the University of British Columbia, holds the key to new medical therapies that may successfully eliminate scarring and reverse certain autoimmune diseases, including, Type 1 Diabetes (insulin-dependent) and Alopecia.

Enjoy home-cooked meals through Pops’ Kitchen

The best investment we can make is in our own wellbeing. Eating healthy meals together isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessity.

hard at work peter

Kingscross becoming the most sought-after community

The word is out. As much as King residents may want to keep this oasis in the GTA all to themselves, discerning home buyers are eyeing an exclusive area near King City for their dream homes.

Letters to the Editor

