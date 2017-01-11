Headline News

New smart hospital is all about people

January 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
Health care in York is more about people than beautiful facilities.
People caring about people is the theme driving the Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital project. King councillors received an update on the project from Altaf Stationwala, president and CEO of Mackenzie Health.
He said the planned 500-bed facility will be the first smart hospital in the region, bringing some 1,000 construction jobs, 180 staff and 100 new physicians when it arrives in 2020.
The state-of-the-art centre will feature modern, open spaces, large windows and abundant landscape features, all conducive to improving people’s health.
They’ve moved quickly through the process, Stationwala said, since it was announced in 2010. The ground-breaking was held this past October. They’ve learned from previous hospital projects and they will engage patients in new ways.
The project also features a new, unique partnership among stakeholders – from data providers to property managers.
The facility will be managed by the Plenary Group, an independent long-term investor, sponsor and operator of public infrastructure.
According to Stuart Elgie, senior principal of Stantec, they’re providing architectural, engineering and environmental services to the project.
This facility will be an important foundation to the surrounding community and they’re providing a real people perspective and a connection to nature. Designing a nurturing environment actually gets people better faster and many unique features are being utilized in the design.
The concept drawings show a bright, spacious facility that sets new standards in work spaces, treatment and patient rooms. Elgie noted they’ve made it flexible to accommodate future expansions.
Stationwala is especially proud the new facility will be efficient and smart. They plan to promote hourly rounds for patients and combine tools and technology for record-keeping and medical assistance. They hospital will have a long-term contract with Philips, which will supply, service and upgrade the medical equipment. Compugen will manage the facility’s data systems that include smart badges, smart beds and smart infusion pumps. This interconnection will save precious minutes in an emergency.
Many of these new procedures are currently being tested. The Mackenzie Innovation Institute (Mi2) is Mackenzie Innovation Institute is the bridge that brings together healthcare, academia and industry. By leveraging the expertise of these partners, Mackenzie Innovation Institute will remain on the leading edge of advancements. This means its vendors have a stake in the future of health care delivery.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Mark's ad Dec.8-16.indd

Sale of Lucas original supports mission trip

iron pup jasmine

The Iron Pup offers unique protection

Pet owners would do anything for their beloved, four-legged family members. In rural areas, pets face a number of natural hazards and there has been an increase in attacks by predators, particularly coyotes. To ease her own peace of mind, and provide dogs with added protection, a King City area resident has come up with an innovative solution. The Iron Pup puncture-proof coat is the brainchild of Jasmine Montreuil.

fire distinguished

King Township firefighters are ‘fully involved’

Chief Jim Wall named two recipients from each station for the Distinguished Service Award, given to members who distinguish themselves by meritorious achievement and those ...

jd and maddy

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Moving the McGillivrays receives amazing response

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

BirchBioMed Dr. Ghahary Dr. Hartwell

King-based BirchBioMed on the cusp of medical breakthrough

Being part of “the cure” is an amazing, life-altering experience. A King- and Vancouver-based firm, a spin-off of the University of British Columbia, holds the key to new medical therapies that may successfully eliminate scarring and reverse certain autoimmune diseases, including, Type 1 Diabetes (insulin-dependent) and Alopecia.

Enjoy home-cooked meals through Pops’ Kitchen

The best investment we can make is in our own wellbeing. Eating healthy meals together isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessity.

hard at work peter

Kingscross becoming the most sought-after community

The word is out. As much as King residents may want to keep this oasis in the GTA all to themselves, discerning home buyers are eyeing an exclusive area near King City for their dream homes.

Letters to the Editor

Open