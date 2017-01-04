Cougars drop fourth straight game

January 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
Shots rained down on the Schomberg Cougars’ net for 60 minutes of a 7-3 loss to the Stayner Siskins on Thursday.
By the final buzzer, the Siskins had sent 55 shots at goaltenders Vince Michelizzi and Clint Reid, who made his first appearance in net for the Cougars.
Schomberg team captain JP Crescenzi opened the scoring just over a minute into the game at Stayner Memorial Arena, and then gave his team a 2-0 lead on the power play only four minutes later.
Ben Hughes broke the shutout by beating Michelizzi only 13 seconds after Crescenzi’s goal, the first of three he would score in the period to complete the hat trick.
Reid came in for relief of Michelizzi with just over nine minutes to go, following Stayner’s sixth unanswered goal. Reid turned away 14 shots, allowing one goal with just over three minutes left in regulation.
Vince DeCastro potted his fourth goal of the year late in the third to cap off the 7-3 loss. Michelizzi made 34 saves on 40 shots.
The loss was the fourth in a row for the Cougars, who haven’t won since Dec. 9. It comes at an inopportune time in the Provincial Junior Hockey League, entering the final month of the regular season.
Nine games remain on the schedule, with Schomberg kicking off the new year on Thursday when they host the Midland Flyers. Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. at Trisan Centre.
They round off the week with a pair of weekend visits to the Orillia Terriers and Caledon Golden Hawks.
Sitting at a record of 11-20-1, Schomberg is in seventh place in the eight-team Carruthers division, three points back of the Terriers and seven points up on the Golden Hawks.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.schombergcougars.com.
