Headline News

King residents involved in $30 million fraud investigation

January 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Fraud Unit have arrested nine people – including two King residents – and laid 42 charges in connection to a criminal organization responsible for defrauding, businesses, banks and private investors of more than $30 million dollars.
In November 2014, York Regional Police started an investigation into the accused, King’s John Simmonds and his company, AC Simmonds Group. Police and the Ontario Securities Commission received several complaints from victims alleging they had been defrauded by Simmonds and his co-accused.
In early 2014, the company BLVD Holdings, one of the 80 shell companies registered by Simmonds Group began the process of acquiring a food shipping company in York Region. AC Simmonds was to purchase the company for $10 million from the original owner who had started the company and operated it for the past 45 years.
Police said once Simmonds took control of the business, he replaced the current system for maintaining the financial records to misrepresent the financial status of the company. Simmonds and his co-accused, systematically submitted fraudulent documentation from one of his many shell companies and business interests to increase the value of the company in order to secure additional money from lenders, creditors and investors.
Between April and August 2014, in the 5 months that Simmonds had taken control of the food company, he funnelled large sums of money out of the existing business to himself, the co-accused and his shell companies to the point of bankrupting the food company. The total fraud value at this time is believed to be over $30 million.
Simmonds, 66, faces charges of Fraud Over $5,000; Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence; Use a Forged Document; Fraud-Other Means; Laundering Proceeds of Crime; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime; Fraud Affecting Public Market, and False Prospectus.
Also charged with the same offences were:
Carrie Weiler, 57, of Nobleton; Ian Bradley, 71, of Toronto; Donald Fenton, 67, of Toronto; Jason Williams, 44, of Severn; Michael Grieco, 63 of Vaughan; Deborah Simmonds, 56, of Aurora; Tyrone Ganpaul, 67, of Mississauga and John Mpardakis, 45, of Toronto.
Police are asking anyone with information or anyone who has had business agreements with BLVD Holdings or AC Simmonds Group are asked to contact Detective Ken Bardai with the York Regional Police Major Fraud Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6671, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com, or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Mark's ad Dec.8-16.indd

Sale of Lucas original supports mission trip

iron pup jasmine

The Iron Pup offers unique protection

Pet owners would do anything for their beloved, four-legged family members. In rural areas, pets face a number of natural hazards and there has been an increase in attacks by predators, particularly coyotes. To ease her own peace of mind, and provide dogs with added protection, a King City area resident has come up with an innovative solution. The Iron Pup puncture-proof coat is the brainchild of Jasmine Montreuil.

fire distinguished

King Township firefighters are ‘fully involved’

Chief Jim Wall named two recipients from each station for the Distinguished Service Award, given to members who distinguish themselves by meritorious achievement and those ...

jd and maddy

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Moving the McGillivrays receives amazing response

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

BirchBioMed Dr. Ghahary Dr. Hartwell

King-based BirchBioMed on the cusp of medical breakthrough

Being part of “the cure” is an amazing, life-altering experience. A King- and Vancouver-based firm, a spin-off of the University of British Columbia, holds the key to new medical therapies that may successfully eliminate scarring and reverse certain autoimmune diseases, including, Type 1 Diabetes (insulin-dependent) and Alopecia.

Enjoy home-cooked meals through Pops’ Kitchen

The best investment we can make is in our own wellbeing. Eating healthy meals together isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessity.

hard at work peter

Kingscross becoming the most sought-after community

The word is out. As much as King residents may want to keep this oasis in the GTA all to themselves, discerning home buyers are eyeing an exclusive area near King City for their dream homes.

Letters to the Editor

Open