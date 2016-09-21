Jazz performer Mele has many irons in the fire

September 21, 2016 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
It may not be apparent, but the universe is buzzing with the sweet echoes of creation. If you listen closely enough, you can almost hear the silky smoothness of the cosmos.
That idea hasn’t escaped a very talented King performer and composer.
Michele Mele’s creativity has no bounds. Primarily known as a jazz singer and songwriter, Mele has set her sights on the stars, literally.
Her newest project is “Universe in a Kiss,” 75 minutes of original songs, performed live on stage. Accompanied by an orchestral soundtrack, enhanced with aerial works by circus performers, Universe in a Kiss is magical production. It offers an almost inexplicable connection of human hearts, one that arose billions of years ago out of cosmic dust. The universe has been expanding ever since, and Mele has tapped into that.
The founder of a house concert series, Mele is almost as exuberant as our explosive beginnings. And yet, her music is the epitome of sounds that charm the savage breast. For the past couple of years, KMC has brought jazz artists from around the world to Mele’s home stage, entertaining music lovers from far and wide.
But just like the universe, Mele can’t sit still, and she has several irons in the fire.
She recently formed ROBERM, a musical trio that performs a repertoire of jazz standards, Latin-infused compositions, and even some ragtime and classical favourites. Mele is joined by iconic international jazz pianists Bernie Senensky and Robi Botos. They hope to release their original CD this year.
Mele is also planning to release Cozy Christmas, a four-song mix for the holidays. You can pre-order the compilation Nov. 1 on iTunes.
Referred to as a “highly connected and communicative performer,” Mele has several CDs to her credit – Dream, Cha Cha, Naked on The Rocks (which was also a one-woman show) and Feel, to name a few.
Mele, a King native, grew up in a family of professional musicians. Piano was Michele’s first instrument, and she holds degrees from the University of Toronto, Faculty of Music and Faculty of Education (she often works as a music educator). Mele’s ability as a composer, songwriter and arranger became evident early in her career. In 1989 her composition “That’s All I Know” became a Gold Certified hit in Canada for singer Neil Donnell. In 1991, she composed for and arranged a series of choral concerts for the Toronto Philharmonic Orchestra, and became active leading a band on the club circuit as well as writing and arranging for other artists.
Mele has honed those creative juices and expressed herself through cooking, and her YouTube video series, Michele in the Kitchen.”
Running now for the past three years, her show brings jazz into the kitchen. It’s just another way to sooth people’s souls and combine two of her passions – music and food.
Her original family recipes come alive in her home – everything from her grandma’s pasta sauce to a near-perfect biscotti and stuffed eggplant. She’s an avid cook, preparing three meals a day, and setting the table for 20 family members on Sundays.
She prepares the meals in real time, and often just wings it. “Whatever happens, happens,” she said with a laugh. Food, like music begins with the basics, refined tools and ample helpings of creativity.
She’s had some special international guests for her show, a high-quality production that has flown under the radar. It really is the prefect combination of what the heart desires.
You can tell that Michele Mele has a hard time controlling her heartfelt passion. When she lets it out, whether in the studio or in the kitchen, something magical happens.
Mele is hosting a show Oct. 16 and Roberm is performing at the Jazz Bistro Nov. 30. For tickets, visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2604287
Check out her cooking videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5LIM7MgdSg&list=PLC-BYY-v3pHBjtzeHK1HIbmTYRIRNvHxF&index=3
To learn more about Michele and ROBERM, visit http://www.michelemele.com/
