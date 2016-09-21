Headline News

Man killed in single-vehicle collision

September 21, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a fatal, single-vehicle collision in King Township.
On Monday, Sept. 19, shortly before 7 a.m., York Regional Police received a call from workers in the area of 16th Sideroad and Jane Street that they had found a vehicle off the roadway. When officers arrived they located the vehicle and found that there was a man inside without vital signs.
The driver, a 22-year-old man from King, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
At this time, investigators believe that the vehicle had been travelling eastbound, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle went off the roadway.
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses to the collision and any information on what may have happened leading up to the collision.
The roads in the area of 16th Sideroad and Jane Street were closed for most of the day for the investigation.
Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are being asked to please come forward.
York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com, or text message your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.

