General News

Excitement builds for new Schomberg McDonald’s

September 7, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
It’s been a long time coming, but the community is looking forward to the opening of Schomberg’s new McDonald’s restaurant.
According to franchise owner Rory MacKinnon, hopes are the store will open by the end of October. The push is on to find and hire staff for the 64-seat restaurant, located within the Petro Canada facility on the southeast corner of Highway 27 and Dillane Drive.
MacKinnon said they are looking at 70-80 new crew and managers. Fortunately, experienced core staff from the Alliston store will relocate to Schomberg. They’re hiring for all positions – full-time  crew, day staff, part-time day staff, overnight, cleaners, management and part-time students (average of 16 hours per week).
Full training and uniforms are provided. The majority of training will be held at MacKinnon’s Alliston restaurant (transportation will be arranged).
Relying on the employment philosophy that employees feel valued and are part of the team, McDonald’s offers a supportive work environment.
MacKinnon started as crew member himself in Ottawa at the tender age of 16, some 42 years ago. Rory’s guiding principle is to ensure the same kind of support and training that he enjoyed in his career continues within his restaurants.
“Most of our current management and crew started as crew and have developed into their current positions,” he said. “McDonald’s is the best, great fit for those people looking for flexible schedules, opportunities for growth, and those looking for a job that involves working as a team.”
MacKinnon and his staff love the new location.
He has managed to secure the full bakery lineup for the store, something unusual for the smaller outlets. Fresh baked croissants and danishes are sure to please.
This restaurant will also have the new self-serve kiosks to tailor make your burgers and meals.
MacKinnon said he’s looking forward to forging partnerships with the Trisan Centre, local sports teams and King Township.
For more, or to apply, visit www.mcdonalds.ca.

