Headline News

Zoning change first step in sale of municipal property

September 7, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
A change in zoning is the first step in preparing the current municipal office site for sale.
With the construction of the new municipal centre under way, King will sell its current home – the strip plaza on King Road and Banner Lane. To help facilitate the sale, and provide options in keeping with the King City Community Plan, council gave staff the go-ahead to look into rezoning the property.
The 2.5-acre property with some 125 metres of frontage on King Road, is currently a mixed use commercial building.
The application will rezone the lands from Shopping Centre Commercial (C4) to a new “Core Area (King City) CA-KC” zone, to permit a variety of uses, including multi-unit residential. It also provides site-specific provisions for parking, building requirements, waste storage, setbacks, etc.
While the fire hall is part of the parcel, it’s not included in these zoning changes.
This property was originally a commercial plaza in the 1970s and the Township bought it in 1999, converting several units to the current municipal offices. The fire hall was built in 2001.
The Township became aware of a problem in 2012 of fuel oil (hydrocarbon) contamination on the lands. Measures were taken to reveal the extent of the problem. Remediation and monitoring was also carried out. The problem still persists, and the Ministry of the Environment has advised that the best way to fully remediate the site is through demolition and a total rebuild.
Planning director Stephen Kitchen did stress the contamination is confined to a portion of the property, and it has not leached beyond the site.
The Provincial Policy Statement and local plans do support intensification in this area, and it has been identified by the Township as a site for residential intensification.
The property is deemed Core Area in the King City Community Plan, which recognizes such places as a focal point for commercial, residential and community uses.
The Core Area does provide guidelines for new development, which includes a three-storey height limit and maximum floor area. It also stresses the aesthetics should be in keeping with the character of the community.
“Maintaining and strengthening of the Core Area as a focal point in the community is a key objective of the King City Community Plan,” according to the planning report. “The Plan identifies objectives to foster the economic health of existing and new businesses; provide choice in terms of secure, adequate and affording housing types; and encourages development at a pedestrian scale and orientation.”
The current bylaw establishes minimum acceptable standards. Specific details of the site (design elements, parking, etc.) will come later on, during a subsequent site plan application process.
Resident Bruce Craig praised the potential of the site, noting it’s an ideal location to reflect the principles of the community plan. There’s a growing need for different housing types in King and he hopes to see some of these come to fruition in the new development.
The changes for the site will “provide an opportunity for alternative residential forms.”
A Banner Lane resident said he’s worried that parking will be expanded at the rear of the property. Mayor Steve Pellegrini pointed out this is only the very preliminary stage in the property’s evolution and those details will come later on.
Anne Raney echoed Craig’s sentiments, noting she hopes to see housing options appear.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer also shares the hope for more residential options, perhaps suited to seniors.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Charlie - Bruce Wilson - ComConst

Bruce Wilson Landscaping Ltd. wins national award at the 2016 National Awards of Landscape Excellence

Bruce Wilson Landscaping Ltd. of Kleinburg, has won the prestigious Caterpillar Award of Excellence for Commercial Landscape Construction/Installation at the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association’s 13th ...

New site promotes local businesses

Shopping in King just got a little bit easier, thanks to the efforts of a King resident. Tom Marchese launched KingTownshipBiz, a subsidiary of DistrictBiz, a privately held company having roots right here in King Township. He came up with the idea this past February, deciding it was time to make it easier for the community to shop locally.

coppas ribbon

Coppa’s Fresh Market opens, offers first drive-thru

The Coppa family’s commitment to the community has come full circle, with the grand opening of their newest flagship store in King City. Coppa’s Fresh Market opened its doors Tuesday and held its official opening before a large, supportive crowd.

dancing sisters

Dancing sisters reflect on achievements

It’s been a successful year of dance for Kaitlyn and Lina Drummond. The sisters from Schomberg attend Simcoe Dance Academy in Bradford. Lina, 10, has been dancing competitively for four years and Kaitlyn, 9, has been dancing competitively for a year. Both have made remarkable achievements in the past few months.

ken orr

Orr & Associates opens new office in King City

King Township is blessed with some family owned businesses that have served the community for decades. One local business has been part of the very fabric of King City for more than 100 years!

abby cheque

Abby family day raises more than $15Gs for charity

The annual “We Belive in Abby Family Day” continues to give back. The event, held June 18 at Hickstead Park in Schomberg, raised $10,965.65 – all in a four-hour event! According to Becky Eveson, they will be donating $9365.65 to SickKids foundation. The “Cardiac Kids BBQ” was able to raise $1,600 for their organization.

grecchi season_3

TV star opens dance studio in Schomberg

Samantha Grecchi’s life so far has been “epic.” With a sky’s the limit attitude, Grecchi has decided to put down stronger roots in her home town, and become a business woman.

Enjoy home-cooked meals through Pops’ Kitchen

The best investment we can make is in our own wellbeing. Eating healthy meals together isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessity.

Beth-Underhill-w-Linda-Pabst-Gryphon-Farms_DSC9814

Area poised to become ‘Canada’s Horse Country’

Local residents are keenly aware of the importance of the equine industry in this region. It’s much more than a sport or a hobby. Led by a passionate and talented group of equine experts, Headwaters Horse Country is poised to become nationally significant, with a goal of becoming “Canada’s Horse Country.”

hard at work peter

Kingscross becoming the most sought-after community

The word is out. As much as King residents may want to keep this oasis in the GTA all to themselves, discerning home buyers are eyeing an exclusive area near King City for their dream homes.

Letters to the Editor