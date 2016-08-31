Sports

Soccer team plays in England

August 31, 2016

It’s been a busy summer for CR Soccer Academy’s U13 boys, who also play in the second division of the York Region District Soccer League (YRSL) for King City United.
In late July, the boys headed to Manchester, England to play in the English International Super Cup Tournament. The group stage of the tournament divided teams into two groups of four where the top two teams headed to the “Cup” playoffs and the remaining four teams made it to the “Challenge” playoffs.
In group play, CR Soccer lost a 2-1 heartbreaker in their opening match to the eventual “Cup” champions, Abbey United from England.
CR Soccer recovered in game two with an impressive 9-1 victory over Kenya’s Makini Sports Academy.
That set up the final group match against Ireland’s Athlone District Schoolboy League B’s team to determine who would finish second in the group. Unfortunately, CR Soccer could not find the back of the net in that match and lost 2-0 to finish the group stage at 1-2-0 (3 points) and third in the group.
In the “Challenge” Playoffs, CR Soccer lost their first game to Ireland’s Athlone District Schoolboy League As team 2-1, despite having multiple scoring opportunities late in the game to tie things up.
They followed that game up with another tough 4-3 loss against England’s Hough End Griffins before ending the tournament with a 9-0 win against Kenya’s Makini Sports Academy to finish with a bronze in the “Challenge” Playoffs.
Overall, the trip to Manchester was a huge success as the boys spent the week bonding and touring various sites. The boys spent a day touring Manchester City’s Ethiad Stadium and also went to Old Trafford to see Manchester United and Everton play a friendly in the Wayne Rooney Testimonial.
Meanwhile back home, the boys are playing together for the first time in the outdoor season for King City United and currently have a 5-3-2 record (17 points) in the YRSL’s second division. They also made it to the McGarrigle Cup Final against Thornhill but lost 4-1 in a game played in horrible playing conditions as the game was stopped multiple times for inclement weather and very sloppy field conditions.
Letters to the Editor