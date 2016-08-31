Council to keep user fee hikes to a minimum

Shopping in King just got a little bit easier, thanks to the efforts of a King resident. Tom Marchese launched KingTownshipBiz, a subsidiary of DistrictBiz, a privately held company having roots right here in King Township. He came up with the idea this past February, deciding it was time to make it easier for the community to shop locally.

The Coppa family’s commitment to the community has come full circle, with the grand opening of their newest flagship store in King City. Coppa’s Fresh Market opened its doors Tuesday and held its official opening before a large, supportive crowd.

It’s been a successful year of dance for Kaitlyn and Lina Drummond. The sisters from Schomberg attend Simcoe Dance Academy in Bradford. Lina, 10, has been dancing competitively for four years and Kaitlyn, 9, has been dancing competitively for a year. Both have made remarkable achievements in the past few months.

King Township is blessed with some family owned businesses that have served the community for decades. One local business has been part of the very fabric of King City for more than 100 years!

The annual “We Belive in Abby Family Day” continues to give back. The event, held June 18 at Hickstead Park in Schomberg, raised $10,965.65 – all in a four-hour event! According to Becky Eveson, they will be donating $9365.65 to SickKids foundation. The “Cardiac Kids BBQ” was able to raise $1,600 for their organization.

Samantha Grecchi’s life so far has been “epic.” With a sky’s the limit attitude, Grecchi has decided to put down stronger roots in her home town, and become a business woman.

The best investment we can make is in our own wellbeing. Eating healthy meals together isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessity.

Local residents are keenly aware of the importance of the equine industry in this region. It’s much more than a sport or a hobby. Led by a passionate and talented group of equine experts, Headwaters Horse Country is poised to become nationally significant, with a goal of becoming “Canada’s Horse Country.”

The word is out. As much as King residents may want to keep this oasis in the GTA all to themselves, discerning home buyers are eyeing an exclusive area near King City for their dream homes.