General News

New site promotes local businesses

August 24, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
Shopping in King just got a little bit easier, thanks to the efforts of a King resident.
Tom Marchese launched KingTownshipBiz, a subsidiary of DistrictBiz, a privately held company having roots right here in King Township. He came up with the idea this past February, deciding it was time to make it easier for the community to shop locally.
“King Township residents have an inherent desire to support local business, so I want to help them find each other, faster. Local businesses have long expressed a need to reach the community in a better way, and this modern platform allows for them to be found more easily than ever before.  Additionally, businesses have an opportunity to advertise directly to people looking for their services with laser focus like never before,” according to Marchese.
There are several competitor directories in the marketplace, so the undertaking was risky. However, there didn’t seem to be a directory that truly served the purpose of supporting local King business. Searches within specific villages and hamlets would return results with little relevance to the actual search zone.
The main difference, Marchese said, is the local focus at the highest level, as opposed to a broad geographic area. People looking for a business on KingTownshipBiz.com already want to find a local business, so that eliminates a huge layer of the search criteria! On top of that, the smart category filtering allows for very fast searching.
“My web developers designed a smart method of filtering and displaying results, so that you can find what your looking for extremely quickly. The site is also mobile friendly! So whether you are on a computer, or mobile device, the site displays brilliantly.”
One of the unique service offerings will be customized advertising metrics. Businesses will have the ability to know how many times visitors have visited their category and profile page.
KingTownshipBiz is the first directory within the DistrictBiz company. The business model is to have very focussed advertising plans for local directories.
“Our plan is to expand our reach to other districts throughout Ontario using KingTownshipBiz as the model,” he explained.
“We do this because we believe that local business creates the fabric of communities, and residents want to support them. We believe in the synergy that exists between local business and the community to which they belong. In order to succeed, business must invest in their community. In turn, the community needs to support local business. To that end, we provide the King community a simple way to connect with local business using an easy, online directory dedicated to business serving King. We provide local business a simple, and cost effective way to reach their target market using online tools.”
Marchese’s plan is to make this site the “business hub” of King Township. It will grow to include classified adds, real estate listings, and blogs.
“For small and medium sized businesses, this is a true solution to their marketing challenges. Now, they can easily advertise products and services directly to their target market allowing them to maintain focus and resources on core business. Essentially, all business that is carried out in King Township will have a presence on this site.”
So, go and Find That Thing in King. Visit www.kingtowshipbiz.com for more.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

New site promotes local businesses

Shopping in King just got a little bit easier, thanks to the efforts of a King resident. Tom Marchese launched KingTownshipBiz, a subsidiary of DistrictBiz, a privately held company having roots right here in King Township. He came up with the idea this past February, deciding it was time to make it easier for the community to shop locally.

coppas ribbon

Coppa’s Fresh Market opens, offers first drive-thru

The Coppa family’s commitment to the community has come full circle, with the grand opening of their newest flagship store in King City. Coppa’s Fresh Market opened its doors Tuesday and held its official opening before a large, supportive crowd.

dancing sisters

Dancing sisters reflect on achievements

It’s been a successful year of dance for Kaitlyn and Lina Drummond. The sisters from Schomberg attend Simcoe Dance Academy in Bradford. Lina, 10, has been dancing competitively for four years and Kaitlyn, 9, has been dancing competitively for a year. Both have made remarkable achievements in the past few months.

ken orr

Orr & Associates opens new office in King City

King Township is blessed with some family owned businesses that have served the community for decades. One local business has been part of the very fabric of King City for more than 100 years!

abby cheque

Abby family day raises more than $15Gs for charity

The annual “We Belive in Abby Family Day” continues to give back. The event, held June 18 at Hickstead Park in Schomberg, raised $10,965.65 – all in a four-hour event! According to Becky Eveson, they will be donating $9365.65 to SickKids foundation. The “Cardiac Kids BBQ” was able to raise $1,600 for their organization.

grecchi season_3

TV star opens dance studio in Schomberg

Samantha Grecchi’s life so far has been “epic.” With a sky’s the limit attitude, Grecchi has decided to put down stronger roots in her home town, and become a business woman.

King secures conviction in large illegal dumping case

A Sharon man pleaded guilty in a Newmarket court to illegally dumping more than 40 fire extinguishers in a King Township ditch back in March. ...

Enjoy home-cooked meals through Pops’ Kitchen

The best investment we can make is in our own wellbeing. Eating healthy meals together isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessity.

Beth-Underhill-w-Linda-Pabst-Gryphon-Farms_DSC9814

Area poised to become ‘Canada’s Horse Country’

Local residents are keenly aware of the importance of the equine industry in this region. It’s much more than a sport or a hobby. Led by a passionate and talented group of equine experts, Headwaters Horse Country is poised to become nationally significant, with a goal of becoming “Canada’s Horse Country.”

hard at work peter

Kingscross becoming the most sought-after community

The word is out. As much as King residents may want to keep this oasis in the GTA all to themselves, discerning home buyers are eyeing an exclusive area near King City for their dream homes.

Letters to the Editor