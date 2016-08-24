New site promotes local businesses

August 24, 2016 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Shopping in King just got a little bit easier, thanks to the efforts of a King resident.
Tom Marchese launched KingTownshipBiz, a subsidiary of DistrictBiz, a privately held company having roots right here in King Township. He came up with the idea this past February, deciding it was time to make it easier for the community to shop locally.
“King Township residents have an inherent desire to support local business, so I want to help them find each other, faster. Local businesses have long expressed a need to reach the community in a better way, and this modern platform allows for them to be found more easily than ever before. Additionally, businesses have an opportunity to advertise directly to people looking for their services with laser focus like never before,” according to Marchese.
There are several competitor directories in the marketplace, so the undertaking was risky. However, there didn’t seem to be a directory that truly served the purpose of supporting local King business. Searches within specific villages and hamlets would return results with little relevance to the actual search zone.
The main difference, Marchese said, is the local focus at the highest level, as opposed to a broad geographic area. People looking for a business on KingTownshipBiz.com already want to find a local business, so that eliminates a huge layer of the search criteria! On top of that, the smart category filtering allows for very fast searching.
“My web developers designed a smart method of filtering and displaying results, so that you can find what your looking for extremely quickly. The site is also mobile friendly! So whether you are on a computer, or mobile device, the site displays brilliantly.”
One of the unique service offerings will be customized advertising metrics. Businesses will have the ability to know how many times visitors have visited their category and profile page.
KingTownshipBiz is the first directory within the DistrictBiz company. The business model is to have very focussed advertising plans for local directories.
“Our plan is to expand our reach to other districts throughout Ontario using KingTownshipBiz as the model,” he explained.
“We do this because we believe that local business creates the fabric of communities, and residents want to support them. We believe in the synergy that exists between local business and the community to which they belong. In order to succeed, business must invest in their community. In turn, the community needs to support local business. To that end, we provide the King community a simple way to connect with local business using an easy, online directory dedicated to business serving King. We provide local business a simple, and cost effective way to reach their target market using online tools.”
Marchese’s plan is to make this site the “business hub” of King Township. It will grow to include classified adds, real estate listings, and blogs.
“For small and medium sized businesses, this is a true solution to their marketing challenges. Now, they can easily advertise products and services directly to their target market allowing them to maintain focus and resources on core business. Essentially, all business that is carried out in King Township will have a presence on this site.”
So, go and Find That Thing in King. Visit www.kingtowshipbiz.com for more.
