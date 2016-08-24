Headline News

Grand opening set for Nobleton’s Tasca Park

August 24, 2016   ·   0 Comments

The public is invited to celebrate King’s newest community park in fine style.
Everyone is welcome to the Sept. 10 grand opening of Tasca Park in Nobleton.
You can get a first-hand glimpse at the park’s features, which include a splash pad, soccer field, basketball court, first and only fully accessible playground, trails, a skate park, a tobogganing hill, and much more. Located on Parkheights Trail, Nobleton.
The grand opening will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some speeches are planned by local councillors and dignitaries for roughly noon.
Activities during the day include a skate board demo, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, soccer demonstration, geo-caching, live music, prizes and give-aways and Lions Club BBQ, local food vendors.
“Tasca Park is a true treasure to our community. I hope that many Township residents will join us for the grand opening celebrations. It promises to be a fantastic afternoon of community fun, food and entertainment,” said Councillor David Boyd.
Named after a community-minded family, Joe and Bernice Tasca who have volunteered with numerous organizations all their adult lives, the park is a statement of all that King residents value: living in harmony with our natural surroundings, keeping active through outdoor pursuits, and sharing our free time with family and friends.
This park is not just for kids. Adults, parents and teens quickly note the fitness track which winds for several kilometers around the perimeter of the park, punctuated by stations for stretches, hurdles, lunges, and squats. In the centre of the park a star rises –  a large hill with sides sloping down into a depression. In the winter this will be the perfect tobogganing hill. In the summer it will be used as an amphitheatre for music concerts, and outdoor theatre performances.

