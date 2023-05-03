Hawaiian Lifeguard models are ‘hero’ tough

The Art of Time

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

If you just can’t wait to hit the beach, a lineup of colourful watches may satisfy your thirst.

At least it will make the wait much more tolerable.

Hawaiian Lifeguard Association watches, from Time Concepts, are a great selection of extremely solid and durable waterproof timepieces.

All rated at water resistant to 200 metres, these are perfect for any water activity, including diving, water skiing, snorkeling and swimming. This is your new summer companion.

They’re solid as can be, yet they retain their fun side, one that begs you to get moving.

I chose the black model with a bright yellow face. Large hour markers and a thick red minute hand make this a breeze to read even at a distance. The date window, at 3 o’clock is also neat and legible. No need for a magnifying bubble here.

The model boasts a unidirectional 120-click rotating bezel and crew down crown.

You can tell by its weight that it means business and this piece is built to last.

You can see, and feel, that it has a purpose.

For lifeguards, time is a critical component. If a life hangs in the balance, minutes and seconds count when responding to emergency situations in dangerous conditions. The HLA Watch Collection was created for these lifeguards on the job. The elite lifeguards of the HLA are a courageous group of people who risk their lives routinely when they jump into action to rescue someone in danger in the unforgiving waters of the Hawaiian Islands.

A percentage of the proceeds of every watch sale will be given back to the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association to support the great work done daily in the “spirit of aloha” by this outstanding organization to help ensure public safety.

In the HLA, the JetSki rescue teams understand the importance of time when it comes to saving lives. They do this while wearing one of these beauties.

The watch is a testament and reflection of their strength and service.

Looking at their website was like visiting a candy story. It’s hard to pick just one “flavour.” They are comparably priced so you’re getting great value for your money here.

Time Concepts is a neat company, with some incredible brands that are a must-try. Among them are the Protek All Terrain models; vintage-style Szanto Signature series and Bia watches that empower empower women.

Check out their great lineup at https://timeconcepts.net

