Headline News

Police looking into homicide after body found

April 26, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The shocking discovery of a body on a walking trail north of King City has York Regional Police homicide unit investigating.
Police deemed the incident a homicide and the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath of Montreal. YRP said it looks like a “targeted incident.”
Citizens out walking their dog along a trail at the northwest edge of Seneca College, King Campus, found the body at roughly 7:50 a.m. Sunday and called police. This was in the area of Dufferin Street and the 15th Sideroad.
Officers arrived and determined the circumstances of the man’s death were suspicious. Members of YRP homicide unit are investigating.
Officers were active in the area for some time, canvassing for witnesses and looking for evidence. They’re appealing to any witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident to contact them. If anyone has dashcam or video footage in the area, please contact police.
You can reach the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865. You can also email them at homicide@yrp.ca.
Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Police looking into homicide after body found

The shocking discovery of a body on a walking trail north of King City has York Regional Police homicide unit investigating. Police deemed the incident a homicide and the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath of Montreal. YRP said it looks like a “targeted incident.”

King moves forward on a climate action plan strategy

King is moving towards its climate action goals, with the approval of a Climate Action Plan Engagement Strategy. In 2019, council declared a State of Climate Emergency to address the ongoing climate crisis and to join a growing movement across the world to help mitigate climate change. The declaration helped deepen King's commitment to being leaders in the environmental and climate change field.

Police release vehicle info in drive-by shooting

After months of few leads into the brazen drive-by shooting in Lloydtown in February, police have a new lead.Investigators are releasing new video and information ...

Nobleton park redevelopment sparks core revamp

Redeveloping the Nobleton Community Lions Park presents a unique opportunity to revamp the village core. Council gave its stamp of approval for “reimagining” both the Lions Park and Nobleton Library. Staff pointed out this will be a collaborative efforts, in conjunction with development opportunities on adjacent properties. It will literally transform the services in the village.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open