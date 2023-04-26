Police looking into homicide after body found

April 26, 2023 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The shocking discovery of a body on a walking trail north of King City has York Regional Police homicide unit investigating.
Police deemed the incident a homicide and the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath of Montreal. YRP said it looks like a “targeted incident.”
Citizens out walking their dog along a trail at the northwest edge of Seneca College, King Campus, found the body at roughly 7:50 a.m. Sunday and called police. This was in the area of Dufferin Street and the 15th Sideroad.
Officers arrived and determined the circumstances of the man’s death were suspicious. Members of YRP homicide unit are investigating.
Officers were active in the area for some time, canvassing for witnesses and looking for evidence. They’re appealing to any witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident to contact them. If anyone has dashcam or video footage in the area, please contact police.
You can reach the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865. You can also email them at homicide@yrp.ca.
Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com