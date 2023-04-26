Police looking into homicide after body found

The shocking discovery of a body on a walking trail north of King City has York Regional Police homicide unit investigating. Police deemed the incident a homicide and the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath of Montreal. YRP said it looks like a “targeted incident.”

King is moving towards its climate action goals, with the approval of a Climate Action Plan Engagement Strategy. In 2019, council declared a State of Climate Emergency to address the ongoing climate crisis and to join a growing movement across the world to help mitigate climate change. The declaration helped deepen King's commitment to being leaders in the environmental and climate change field.

After months of few leads into the brazen drive-by shooting in Lloydtown in February, police have a new lead.Investigators are releasing new video and information ...

Redeveloping the Nobleton Community Lions Park presents a unique opportunity to revamp the village core. Council gave its stamp of approval for “reimagining” both the Lions Park and Nobleton Library. Staff pointed out this will be a collaborative efforts, in conjunction with development opportunities on adjacent properties. It will literally transform the services in the village.