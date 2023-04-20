Headline News

Committee defers ruling on Mary Lake variances

April 20, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

King’s Committee of Adjustment held off ruling on minor variances related to a long-term care facility at Mary Lake.
The committee meeting Wednesday evening went late into the night. After being bombarded with more than a dozen citizen delegations and receiving 29 letters of objection, the committee decided to hold a special meeting this coming Wednesday, April 26 to reconsider the matter.
The decision came after a lengthy, closed-door session in which committee members received legal advice.
The chair for the evening, Cleve Mortelliti, noted this was the newly appointed committee’s second meeting of the year and they were saddled with a complex and controversial issue. Members wanted more information and details from staff before voting on it.
While the minor variances dealt with the size of the proposed expansion, parking and height issues, the majority of the delegations spoke out against the idea of the LTC and that it’s inappropriate on Oak Ridges Moraine land.
Mortelliti instructed presenters to stick to the issues at hand – the minor variances – but given the controversial nature of the topic, his pleas fell on deaf ears.
The majority of residents also called for a deferral of the matter, and some recommended it be directed back to council.
The complications revolve around making decisions using two Countryside bylaws; the previous one and the most recent passed by council, which isn’t technically in effect. It’s being appealed and if/when it comes into force, its regulations would be retroactive.
This complication altered Mary Lake’s plans and under the new bylaw, it’s considered a legal, non-conforming use, requiring the need for the variances.
Mortelliti, at one point, asked staff why the committee is dealing with it, since council approved the use on the property back in 2021.
An “abundance of caution” led to the committee’s decision to get more data and details from staff, before the April 26 meeting.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Committee defers ruling on Mary Lake variances

King’s Committee of Adjustment held off ruling on minor variances related to a long-term care facility at Mary Lake. The committee meeting Wednesday evening went late into the night. After being bombarded with more than a dozen citizen delegations and receiving 29 letters of objection, the committee decided to hold a special meeting this coming Wednesday, April 26 to reconsider the matter. The decision came after a lengthy, closed-door session in which committee members received legal advice.

King moves forward on a climate action plan strategy

King is moving towards its climate action goals, with the approval of a Climate Action Plan Engagement Strategy. In 2019, council declared a State of Climate Emergency to address the ongoing climate crisis and to join a growing movement across the world to help mitigate climate change. The declaration helped deepen King's commitment to being leaders in the environmental and climate change field.

Police release vehicle info in drive-by shooting

After months of few leads into the brazen drive-by shooting in Lloydtown in February, police have a new lead.Investigators are releasing new video and information ...

Nobleton Lions outdoor pool closing

Due to significant structural deficiencies, the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool in King will permanently close this year.The Township looks forward to opening the new aquatic ...

Nobleton park redevelopment sparks core revamp

Redeveloping the Nobleton Community Lions Park presents a unique opportunity to revamp the village core. Council gave its stamp of approval for “reimagining” both the Lions Park and Nobleton Library. Staff pointed out this will be a collaborative efforts, in conjunction with development opportunities on adjacent properties. It will literally transform the services in the village.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open