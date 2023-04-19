General News

Resident’s accomplishment makes it into world record book

April 19, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The amazing adventure by a local resident has earned world-wide recognition.
Guinness World Records has certified that the 2017 C150 Global Odyssey was the first father and son circumnavigation of the world by any kind of aircraft. Because it is a “World First,” this record will stand forever.
Kingscross resident Steven Dengler said it was a long process and they had to apply to other aviation agencies to bolster their case. They wanted to make sure when they approached Guinness they had all their “ducks in a row.”
The Canada 150 Global Odyssey involved many people to bring it to fruition. In achieving several world firsts, the historic flight involved much more than the commitment and talents of three dedicated pilots.
The trek, which landed Steven Dengler, his father Bob, and ace pilot Rob “Dugal” MacDuff in the history books, was the first Canadian circumnavigation of the world by helicopter, and the first father-son circumnavigation by light aircraft in aviation history.
The team flew the Canadian-made Bell 429 helicopter 36,956 kilometres from July 1 through Aug. 17. The crew made 92 stops in 14 different countries. The Odyssey helped mark Canada’s 150th birthday and helped two important charities along the way – Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation and True Patriot Love Foundation.



         

