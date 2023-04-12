Nobleton man urges public to sign petition

April 12, 2023 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
A Nobleton father who lost his wife and 10-year-old son aboard Ukrainian Flight PS752 is taking action. He is urging residents to sign a petition to encourage the Canadian government to open a criminal investigation into the intentional downing of the airliner.
Shahin Moghaddam lost his wife Shakiba and son Rossitin in the January 2020 tragedy.
He’s hoping to get a bill passed, to be presented by the Conservatives for a vote in Ottawa. This, he says, will be a “tool to pressure the government and federal police to start a criminal investigation about Flight 752.”
Unlike other petitions, this bill has value and executive power. Anyone who lives in Canada can sign.
The petition states:
Whereas:
On January 8, 2020, Ukrainian passenger Flight PS752 was shot down by two IRGC missiles, Brutally;
The Islamic government, after days of denial, accepted responsibility and blamed this attack on human error;
They have refused to cooperate with the investigation and have used delay tactics to cover up facts around this crime;
The questions of why this passenger airplane was shot down and who was behind planning and executing this act of terror remain unanswered;
On May 20, 2021 Ontario Superior Court Ruled: shoot down the Flight was intentional and act of terrorism;
The Government of Canada never admitted PS752 atrocity was an intentional Terrorist crime;
RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki officially denied to open criminal Investigation on July 7, 2021;
RCMP must do investigation, in matter of death of any Canadian all around the world in any situation and circumstances;
RCMP pointed investigation to Ukraine, which is under Siege by Russia, and Ukraine submitted claim in Ontario superior court by himself; and
RCMP investigation will discover the details of how and why the attack was carried out, and who was behind it.
The petition calls on the House of Commons in Parliament to take the matter of investigating the shooting down of Ukrainian passenger Flight PS752 to the RCMP, and to request an independent criminal investigation immediately.
Sign the petition by visiting https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-4332