Police release vehicle info in drive-by shooting

April 12, 2023
After months of few leads into the brazen drive-by shooting in Lloydtown in February, police have a new lead.
Investigators are releasing new video and information about a vehicle used by suspects in a drive-by shooting and are seeking public assistance in locating it.
On Sunday, Feb. 12, at approximately 8:40 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on Centre Street, between Rebellion Way and Church Street. The victim had been out walking when a car passed him at a high rate of speed on a quiet residential road. Multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle and the man was struck several times. The suspects fled the area at a high rate of speed, travelling west on Centre Street.
When officers arrived in the area, they located the victim who was transported to hospital with serious gunshot injuries.
Investigators have determined that two suspects were in the vehicle. It is now known to be a white 2021 Lexus RX-350 with Ontario licence plate CXAK183. The vehicle was reported stolen from Toronto.
Recovering the vehicle would be of great assistance to this investigation. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle and to immediately contact investigators with any information about its location.
The victim, a 65-year-old man, continues to go through a lengthy recovery process.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-8765423, ext. 7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.