Police release vehicle info in drive-by shooting

King’s Committee of Adjustment held off ruling on minor variances related to a long-term care facility at Mary Lake. The committee meeting Wednesday evening went late into the night. After being bombarded with more than a dozen citizen delegations and receiving 29 letters of objection, the committee decided to hold a special meeting this coming Wednesday, April 26 to reconsider the matter. The decision came after a lengthy, closed-door session in which committee members received legal advice.

King is moving towards its climate action goals, with the approval of a Climate Action Plan Engagement Strategy. In 2019, council declared a State of Climate Emergency to address the ongoing climate crisis and to join a growing movement across the world to help mitigate climate change. The declaration helped deepen King's commitment to being leaders in the environmental and climate change field.

After months of few leads into the brazen drive-by shooting in Lloydtown in February, police have a new lead.Investigators are releasing new video and information ...

Due to significant structural deficiencies, the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool in King will permanently close this year.The Township looks forward to opening the new aquatic ...

Redeveloping the Nobleton Community Lions Park presents a unique opportunity to revamp the village core. Council gave its stamp of approval for “reimagining” both the Lions Park and Nobleton Library. Staff pointed out this will be a collaborative efforts, in conjunction with development opportunities on adjacent properties. It will literally transform the services in the village.