Headline News

Police release vehicle info in drive-by shooting

April 12, 2023   ·   0 Comments

After months of few leads into the brazen drive-by shooting in Lloydtown in February, police have a new lead.
Investigators are releasing new video and information about a vehicle used by suspects in a drive-by shooting and are seeking public assistance in locating it.
On Sunday, Feb. 12, at approximately 8:40 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on Centre Street, between Rebellion Way and Church Street. The victim had been out walking when a car passed him at a high rate of speed on a quiet residential road. Multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle and the man was struck several times. The suspects fled the area at a high rate of speed, travelling west on Centre Street.
When officers arrived in the area, they located the victim who was transported to hospital with serious gunshot injuries.
Investigators have determined that two suspects were in the vehicle. It is now known to be a white 2021 Lexus RX-350 with Ontario licence plate CXAK183. The vehicle was reported stolen from Toronto.
Recovering the vehicle would be of great assistance to this investigation. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle and to immediately contact investigators with any information about its location.
The victim, a 65-year-old man, continues to go through a lengthy recovery process.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-8765423, ext. 7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Committee defers ruling on Mary Lake variances

King’s Committee of Adjustment held off ruling on minor variances related to a long-term care facility at Mary Lake. The committee meeting Wednesday evening went late into the night. After being bombarded with more than a dozen citizen delegations and receiving 29 letters of objection, the committee decided to hold a special meeting this coming Wednesday, April 26 to reconsider the matter. The decision came after a lengthy, closed-door session in which committee members received legal advice.

King moves forward on a climate action plan strategy

King is moving towards its climate action goals, with the approval of a Climate Action Plan Engagement Strategy. In 2019, council declared a State of Climate Emergency to address the ongoing climate crisis and to join a growing movement across the world to help mitigate climate change. The declaration helped deepen King's commitment to being leaders in the environmental and climate change field.

Police release vehicle info in drive-by shooting

After months of few leads into the brazen drive-by shooting in Lloydtown in February, police have a new lead.Investigators are releasing new video and information ...

Nobleton Lions outdoor pool closing

Due to significant structural deficiencies, the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool in King will permanently close this year.The Township looks forward to opening the new aquatic ...

Nobleton park redevelopment sparks core revamp

Redeveloping the Nobleton Community Lions Park presents a unique opportunity to revamp the village core. Council gave its stamp of approval for “reimagining” both the Lions Park and Nobleton Library. Staff pointed out this will be a collaborative efforts, in conjunction with development opportunities on adjacent properties. It will literally transform the services in the village.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open