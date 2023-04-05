Nobleton Lions outdoor pool closing

April 5, 2023

Due to significant structural deficiencies, the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool in King will permanently close this year.

The Township looks forward to opening the new aquatic centre at the Township-Wide Recreation Centre in the fall of 2024.

King staff have worked in the past 18 months to get the Nobleton pool ready for reopening. The physical condition of the pool and the continued national labour shortage have heavily impacted the Township’s ability to reopen the pool.

The pool was last open in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pool did not open in 2022 due to a combination of an aquatic staffing shortage and technical and equipment issues related to the pool.

Staff have been working with, and will continue to work with, private service providers and other municipalities to identify opportunities for residents to participate in swimming lessons for the 2023 summer season.

The Township continues construction on the new Township-Wide Recreation Centre, which will open in 2024 and include an aquatic centre.

King is updating the Parks Services and Facilities Services Master Plans in 2023 and will be exploring options for reimagining the Nobleton Lions Community Park and its future amenities. Public consultation is expected in the spring of 2023.

“The King team has worked hard to reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool, which we know holds fond memories for many people. Unfortunately, challenges facing the reopening could not be overcome.

“We are pleased that King has a beautiful new aquatic centre that everyone across the Township can begin enjoying in 2024 at the Township-Wide Recreation Centre, now well under construction in King City,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

“While this is not the outcome the Township would have liked, the circumstances regarding the physical condition of the pool and the continued national labour shortage have prevented us from reopening the pool,” added Chris Fasciano, Director of Community Services.

“The Recreation team looks forward to gathering the community’s input on a Facilities Services Master Plan starting as early as this spring and considering possibilities for developing the Nobleton Lions Community Park.”

Construction is underway on King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre, a multi-partner project with an opening date set for 2024.

The centre will be a state-of-the-art, carbon neutral, fully accessible recreation complex with two NHL-sized ice surfaces, a six-lane 25-metre lap pool, a leisure pool, a multi-purpose athletic fieldhouse, and a multi-purpose community room. The building address will be 1600 15th Sideroad in King City.

The centre is being constructed on 25 acres of land at the southeast corner of the King Campus of Seneca and will be accessible from 15th Sideroad. Seneca and the Township have signed a 99-year lease agreement for the land.

The recreation complex will also feature a multi-use field house with access to future amenities that could include baseball and soccer fields.

With the Township’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the project is designed to open as a carbon neutral facility which combined with the closure of the existing arena facility accounts for a 10 per cent or more of a reduction in GHG (greenhouse gas) output for the Township.

See regular updates at king.ca/majorprojects.

