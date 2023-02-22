Headline News

Few leads in drive-by shooting

February 22, 2023

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Police have few leads in the Feb. 12 drive-by shooting in Lloydtown.
The victim, a 65-year-old man who was out walking his dog, remains in hospital. He has undergone several surgeries.
York Regional Police officers canvassed the community and accessed surveillance footage. But so far, it has produced few leads. Despite the fact 13 shots were fired and the victim was hit multiple times, police say there is no evidence this was a targeted shooting.
Police released a video of the vehicle fleeing the scene, describing it as a white Lexus, possibly an RS350 SUV.
Sources say YRP has dumped a ton of resources into this incident. It looks completely random at this point, but they do have a few small leads and hopefully something will unfold.
Residents remain shaken by the incident.
While there has never been an incident like this in King, car thefts remain a huge problem both here and across York and the GTA.
YRP is holding a policing activity update meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will take place at the King Township Municipal Centre at 2585 King Rd.
Topics of discussion will include a new community safety data portal, Neighbourhood Watch program and vehicle safety.
If you can’t attend the meeting but would like to know more about how to make your vehicle less an attractive target for thieves, visit www.king.ca/vehiclethefts



         

