Bluetti PV68 solar panel provides unlimited power

February 17, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

No one wants to be stuck, cut off from the rest of the world, without power.
Thanks to Bluetti and its lineup of portable power stations and accessories, you don’t have to. In fact, pair any of their power units with a solar array and you can live comfortably, anywhere.
Solar has come a long way and many are turning to this as not only a back-up system, but a primary source of off-grid electricity.
For those wanting to wade into the portable power market, check out Bluetti’s products. There’s no question you will find one to suit your needs.
The “baby” of the company’s lineup, the PV68, is a powerful sibling.
Coming in at a very affordable price, the PV68 is light (3.4 kg.) and easy to carry ­– it folds like an oversized briefcase, complete with carrying handle. It comes with a kickstand, tilting from 5 to 45 degrees to snare the sun’s rays.
PV68 is made of monocrystalline solar cells and ETFE coating to ensure the utmost performance and up to 23.4% conversion efficiency. The laminated technology and 95% light transmittance make it easy to capture solar energy even in low-light conditions.
When paired with the EB3A power station, the combo not only gives you power when you need it, but it can be a lifesaver. Recent weather events and power outages remind people how important a back-up source can be.
Portable solar panels are changing lives and this technology makes the impossible possible. People, organizations, and businesses can go off grid, away from the constraints of an electrical outlet and explore new possibilities. Better yet, solar technologies are becoming more affordable, making them accessible to people from all walks of life.
They’re often used by travelers, campers, or anyone who needs electricity when unable to access grid electricity. I imagine it would be great for front-line emergency workers, too.
Portable solar panels are an excellent option for off-grid applications, emergency power, or backup power. To get the best value and performance, Bluetti recommends investing in the higher-efficency models.
A higher-efficiency portable solar panel will produce more power per square foot of surface area than a lower-efficiency model. The efficiency rating shows how much energy your panel can generate from the sun’s rays. A 100-watt panel with an efficiency rating of 20% can produce up to 20 watts under full sunlight. A 100-watt panel with an efficiency rating of 25% can produce up to 25 watts under full sunlight.
Hiking and camping are probably the most common uses of portable solar panels. You can fasten larger panels to the top of your RV or van to provide an alternative to a portable generator. As compared to a smelly, noisy generator burning fossil fuels, a battery-powered by solar panels is quiet, odorless, and clean. Since even the bigger panels are portable, you can put them in the sun while your camper, RV, or tent stays cool in the shade.
Bluetti consistently ranks high in customer satisfaction and receives top marks by users. It’s really the brand to turn to for your portable power needs, big or small.
Their “power couples” of solar arrays and stations are perfect at home, on the road or in a secluded cottage or tent.
Armed with these tools, you can power all your communications devices and even power up the electric grill.
We’re living in an age where you never need to go without essentials. Charge up your arsenal with some Bluetti products.
For more about this unit and others, visit https://www.bluettipower.ca/products/bluetti-pv68-solar-panel-68w



         

