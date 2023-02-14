Victim fights for his life after drive-by shooting

February 14, 2023 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
& Jim Stewart
A Lloydtown man is fighting for his life following a shocking drive-by shooting Sunday morning.
York Regional Police are searching for suspects and witnesses in the brazen attempted murder.
At a packed press conference Tuesday morning at King’s municipal building, YRP Detective Jim Killby said 65-year-old victim was out walking his dog at roughly 8:40 a.m. and after “flagging down” a speeding motorist, was hit multiple times by the perpetrator. In all, 13 shots were fired through the window of the SUV.
Residents say he apparently chastized the motorist who was driving dangerously through the hamlet, who then turned around, came back and shot the man. According to social media postings, the victim was shot four times.
York Regional Police haven’t confirmed that information.
Police report the incident occurred on Centre Street between Rebellion Way and Church Street.
The suspect or suspects fled the area going west on Centre Street in a white four-door SUV, possibly a Lexus RS350.
Det. Killby said the suspect is described as a “light, brown-skinned male.”
“This was attempted murder, another example of illegal firearms plaguing our community,” Det. Killby said. It was a “callous act of violence.”
Police said dog walker was only “out for exercise and did nothing to incite the shooting,” ruling out road rage.
YRP are asking for any witnesses to come forward. They’re also appealing to anyone who may have dash cam footage. Police said witnesses and nearby security footage has already yielded “promising leads.”
The Township of King noted they are “shocked and saddened” following the drive-by shooting.
“We send our prayers for the quick healing of the man who was injured, and for his family and friends.
“Our community continues to suffer through this terrible ordeal. Violent acts such as the one that took place on Sunday are not expected and will not be accepted. York Regional Police are taking this incident very seriously. The Township is helping share information with the community through the Township’s communication channels.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-8765423, ext. 7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.