Last chance to watch Joseph in Toronto

February 13, 2023 · 0 Comments
By KWS Staff
You really shouldn’t miss one of the best musicals to hit Toronto this year.
Running until Feb. 18 at the Princess of Wales Theatre, you still have time to grab a seat and settle in for an amazing performance of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Special effects, stage sets and costumes of course steal the show, in this revisited, modern version of the classic tale.
The parachute of colours introducing the coat is simply marvellous. The crew used the curtains to create stars at night in a unique and perfect way.
The narrator (Vanessa Fisher) was spot-on and her black jumper was eye-catching. Fisher’s vocals did not disappoint and were simply amazing.
The Pharaoh (Tosh Wanogho-Maud) was also bang on. The talent here is not surprising, since he joins the company from the UK musical The Drifters Girl.
The 25-member case all sparkled in their own way and the final dance number was a great way to top off this rendition.
Kudos to Jac Yarrow (Joseph) and his brothers, along with supporting cast, which are some of the best theatre musical talents in the UK.
While the production is famous for its unique cast of Joseph’s brothers, the Toronto performance featured many fabulous child stars – Cody Black, Isaac Chan, Chloe Cheung, Jacob Davidov, Jayd Deroché, Jessica Du, Evelyn Fu, Isaac Grates-Myers, Jazmin Headley, Cameron Kuwayti, Nendia Lewars, Lavinia Luk, KJ Romani, Emma Grace Stead, Emily Watt and Charlie Zeltzer.
Again, this is a must-see before it leaves.
Visit https://www.mirvish.com/shows/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat