Last chance to watch Joseph in Toronto

A Lloydtown man is fighting for his life following a shocking drive-by shooting Sunday morning. York Regional Police are searching for suspects and witnesses in the brazen attempted murder. At a packed press conference Tuesday morning at King’s municipal building, YRP Detective Jim Killby said 65-year-old victim was out walking his dog at roughly 8:40 a.m. and after “flagging down” a speeding motorist, was hit multiple times by the perpetrator. In all, 13 shots were fired through the window of the SUV.

King passed its budget Monday, with a 4.95% increase for local homeowners. King’s operating budget for 2023 is $63.7 million, and the capital budget is $33.9 million, for a total budget of $97.6 million. Township Council approved the budget at a Council meeting on Feb. 6. The average increase for the Township portion of municipal tax is 2.1 per cent between 2019 and 2023. That, combined with a 3.9% increase in York Region’s share, sees a blended hike of 4.4%. Part of York’s increase is a 1% hike to cover the costs of the new subway line.

Auto theft is the number one crime in York Region. And a small but persistent group of officers is doing their best to combat the problem. York Regional Police officers informed King councillors recently about the issue, and the measures taken to mitigate the losses.