FineWatchesBerlin paints time with colour

For the love of time

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

We express our national pride – the love of our homeland – in many ways.

Some wear it on their sleeves so to speak.

The makers of FineBerlinWatches like to shout it for all to hear. And every piece they make bears the sentiment “From Berlin with Love.”

Father and daughter team of Wilfried and Mia Liefer want other watch-lovers to share in their joy with their lineup of brilliant, colourful timepieces.

They first launched Teufelsberg Schwarz 1, followed by HansaViertel and Valentina, all limited edition pieces.

The analog, automatic watches bring back a style – a tradition that’s lacking in today’s market. On the surface they seem simple, but these beauties pack a punch and make a statement.

Everything about these watches screams quality, from the automatic movements and sapphire crystals to the fine stitching and water resistance. They’re simple, but you can tell a lot of love went into the crisp, clean lines. The company splashed almost all their models with vibrant colours, just to make you smile a little bit more.

The company pays close attention to every little detail, starting with the packaging.

It’s hand made from rapidly growing bamboo wood, and the reusable box has a magnetic closure.

“It reminds me a little of grandfather’s cigar box, in which all kinds of treasures found their place in my childhood,” Mia says.

You can tell a lot about a company’s products by the packaging. The wrapping, box, inner pouch, and even the note that says “From Berlin with Love,” all indicate something very special.

Opening this piece, you feel like a kid at Christmas and its contents do not disappoint. It includes a handcrafted travel box, second strap and a cleaning cloth, things typically reserved for luxury timepieces. Everything screams quality, and pride.

I chose the HansaViertel #5 (black). The models 1 through 4 are different coloured faces, that include a nice bright yellow and orange.

My piece, with red and black highlights, is absolutely stunning.

At 40.5 mm in diameter, the watch is the perfect size for a “gentleman.”

The gray dial is complemented by the long markers and hands, all with a red accent. The date is also in white and red at the 6 o’clock position. It has some weight to it (75 grams), so you know you’ve got a quality watch, built to last.

The strong, thick black leather band with an accenting red underside is beautiful. The red stitching is perfect and it’s unlike anything I’ve seen. The bands have a nice, quick change spring-loaded pin. Switch them out fast and easy depending on your mood or occasion.

It’s easy to read at a glance and the sweep second hand is a nice touch. The watch boasts a sapphire crystal, both front and back.

The automatic movement, seen through the window on the back, also bears the inscription “From Berlin with Love.”

The combination brushed and shiny finish on the stainless case (316L) is quite nice. The large crown, with a blue and white logo accent is subtle. The metallic blue screws for the band add another layer of refinement and extra pizazz. Very nice touches!

Like all automatic watches, they need to either worn every day or wound after a couple of days of sitting idle. That’s just their nature. But this watch begs to be worn, not sitting on a shelf or in your jewelly box. I would recommend getting a watch winder.

Professional basketball star Kobe Bryant once said that your watch “represents who you are, your values and your personal style.”

The HansaViertel represents strength and style, a fondness of simple perfection.

You may get compliments from people when you wear this piece. But you don’t really need them, because you are comfortable in “feeling time” in a special way.

You will be inspired, just as the Liefers are. And you feel the love, all the way from Berlin!

Visit their collection at https://www.finewatches.berlin/en/

