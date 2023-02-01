History made in the rings for King men’s team

February 1, 2023 · 0 Comments

Skip Larry Sheardown, Vice Wayne Rhind, Lead Gino DiFebo and Second Bryce Clark of the Monday Night Men’s Team Entry league made history when they earned and “8-ender” during regular season play. An 8-ender where all 8 rocks are in the counting position by one team is a rarity that is often compared to golf’s “A-hole-in-one” is the first to be accomplished in the club’s 12 years of operation and is highly recognized by Curling Canada.

By Shellee Morning

King Curling Club

It was back to business for the members of the King Curling this past week after the excitement of both the Provincial and International curling events came to a close. Unbelievable athleticism, thrilling performances, invigorating and inspirational moments embodied those that witnessed, and participated, in what was truly historic for King Curling.

And just when you thought the sheets of king were returning to normal, the implausible appeared out of nowhere. The scene takes us to last week’s Monday Night Men’s Team Entry League.

A competitive league of 16 teams in the roster that are now playing in their 3rd round of regular season play. During the late draw teams Sheardown and Boynton collectively shook hands to open the game in what each Skip thought would be a routine match that included the usual hits, draws, and guards. Neither team could predict that one of their most exciting curling moments of their career was about to take place. Sheet K notorious for baffling the Skips, seemed to glisten with a sharp presence of complexity.

After the customary exchange of points and both teams cruising towards a hopeful win, things suddenly shifted in the 5th end. Sheardown playing the red stones somehow had 7 rocks in the rings, all counting for the score and the only yellow stone at the back of the house was removed by a Plan B shot.

Skip Boynton, with last rock, desperately needed his stone somewhere in the rings to at least cut the score down for Sheardown. Scott Boynton a veteran to the sport was actually a mentor to Sheardown who back in the day watched, learned and admired. As Boynton’s final rock slid towards the rings the curl in the ice caught his stone to make contact on the only remaining rock of Sheardown’s that wasn’t in the rings, causing it to slither into the house for a count of 8 (all rocks thrown per team). A rarity that is sometimes compared to a “hole-in-one” in golf, truly just happened for the first time in the club’s 12 years of operation. Larry, who commented on the historic moment, genuinely felt bad for Scott as he and his team had played a great game up until that point.

Monday night’s contests being the first game of the 3rd and final round before playoffs will undoubtedly be competitive each week going forward for a spot in the league’s playoff round. Other winners last week included Gerrits, Davis, Barber, Brown, Scott, Smith and Lostracco.

Friday Night Social

A 2-way tie for first, a 2-way tie for second, and a 3-way tie for 3rd overall in the Friday night league clearly spells “tight.” You can’t get much closer than that without being tied together with a rope.

Leaders Wasylikw and Pizzicarola are well aware what a loss could mean should the forbidden happen. Teams Groombridge and Saldat are breathing down their necks and want a piece of the leadership. Teams Clarke, Gagliardi and Mckenzie are a stone back tied for third.

Last week resulted in both Wasylikw and Pizzicarola victorious holding onto their first place position. Skip Doug Groombridge and his squad of Natalia Lebedeva, and Millie and Peter Christie pushed out of the hack on a mission. A mission to win, which was accomplished and the team moved closer to the top of the standings. Gagliardi was the remaining team to find the winner circle in the week’s match ups.

Next week anticipates to being much of the same for the league that always sports good curling but even better camaraderie.

