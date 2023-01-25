Add Shakti acupressure mats to improve your health routine

January 25, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A healthy lifestyle often marries both physical and mental aspects, for the best results.

Acupressure, an ancient Chinese therapy, has proven itself in the western world and more people are exploring the practice.

Literally dozens of studies point to the “spiky treatment” as having almost unlimited health benefits that include pain management and improving injuries. It’s proven to improve your body’s circulation and help relax your muscles. It can help aid in digestion, offer weight management, improve sleep patterns, increase energy levels, even lower blood pressure and ease migraines.

Unlike acupuncture, acupressure is non-invasive and helps the body release endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers.

From head to toe, using acupressure (or pressure point) mats are sure to deliver the needed relief.

It’s always nice to have a “supreme being” at your side, in your journey.

Shaktism, a theological tradition of Hinduism, espouses strength and comic energy. Personified as a female deity, she represents the dynamic forces moving through the universe. This supreme being has no beginning and no end.

Touted as the “highest rated acupressure mat on the planet,” the Shakti lineup of wellness equipment lives up to expectations.

The Shakti Mat is used as a wellness tool for overall health and v­itality. The most common uses are to support deep sleep, healthy circulation, relaxation of tense muscles, relief from stress, and general vitality.

Like yoga and meditation, acupressure begins with yes, discomfort. It hurts, but as you learn to let go and invite the pressure in, you’re rewarded with deep and restorative relaxation.

When using the Shakti Mat, thousands of spikes apply pressure to your skin and muscles. Initially, this experience can be uncomfortable and prickly but lasts only a few minutes before a tingly sensation occurs, similar to deep heat, as the area warms. The discomfort then eases and your muscles start to feel relaxed. This process can lead to feelings of bliss, and a state of such deep relaxation you may even nod off to sleep.

We all have different sensitivity to pain. For some people adjusting to the Shakti Mat can take just a couple of minutes, while for others it can take a couple of sessions. Over time, you will adjust as your body learns to respond more readily to the pressure applied by the mat.

Shakti is one of the originals. Since its inception in 2007, the Shakti Mat has led the way, spawning many imitations. But the Shakti Mat, while often imitated, can’t be duplicated.

The mats are crafted to be longer lasting, sharper and more durable. This creates an acupressure experience that is powerful and effective.

The benefits of yoga, meditation, and a regular Shakti practice have significant overlap. Combining these things can help to supplement and enhance the individual practices, assisting you in finding balance, despite the pressures of modern life. Treat your body to an invigorating experience by using the Mat in your yoga practice or reconnect with your breath by meditating on the Shakti Mat.

The company believes in keeping tradition alive. That’s why they employ local craftspeople to make each Shakti Mat by hand. This process starts with a piece of cotton and ends with a product that’s individually created for you. You are part of a process that allows craft and quality to thrive.

Shakti uses organically certified cotton and dyes, and are committed to reducing our carbon footprint through donations to Cool Earth.

The company has a full-circle ideology and the owners believe that the workers creating the mats should have meaningful and fulfilling employment. Shakti employees in India all receive a living wage, have access to an emergency medical fund, and education for their children.

The home of The Shakti Mat and the heart of our production lies in the holy city of Varanasi. In the rural outskirts of the city, Shakti Mats are handmade by 72 women in an all-female purpose-built workshop. It is all-female due to the difficulty women find getting employment there. The word “Shakti” in Sanskrit symbolizes empowerment, abundance and change. It is with these principles that the workshop is run.

Shakti also donates 10% of profits to causes important to humanity.

Enjoy more than an experience, from more than a company.

For more, visit https://shaktimat.com/

