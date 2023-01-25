Curling club rolls out red carpet for Scots

January 25, 2023

Corrie Oukes follows his rock during their game with Sylvain Pelland and Brad Stronach as they sweep to a 8-7 victory. Photo by James Price

By Shellee Morning

King Curling Club

The Strathcona Cup is being ranked by Bob Belcher as one “one of the best events held at the King Curling Club ever.” He also concluded that “it’s right up there with the club’s inaugural opening ceremonies in its first year and the Wheelchair Provincials that we just hosted.”

This was a very significant event where curlers are only allowed to participate once so it truly is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to play in and represent your country. Approximately 1,500-1,800 Canadian curlers are participating against the 60 visiting Scottish curlers within the 3-tour group schedule.

Four Scottish teams were matched up against 4 Canadian teams from King in a game that began with some very impressive opening ceremonies. Mayor Steve Pellegrini initiated the game after an exciting parade of athletes that were then led by 2 pipers through an archway of brooms down to ice level. Flagbearer Bruce Gorsline, coach of the newly crowned Team Ontario Wheelchair Champions, proudly led the Canadian contingent. The atmosphere was electric throughout this international event that generated fantastic competition and even greater camaraderie.

The “Scots” are half-way through their Canadian Tour that began with a 33-game spread of visiting clubs participating in the competition. The Strathcona, that began in 1903 between the two countries, is held every 5 years that travels between Canada and Scotland where the host country alternates.

The echoes of hurry hard that graced the sheets of King and the laughter that was engineered by this group of curlers will be everlasting memories for all.

The Scottish players, who included a former European champion and the World Curling Federation Director of Finance, came broom ready against the Lads of King.

The 4 Canadian/King teams were skipped by Mark Inglis, Karl Davis, Larry Sheardown and Dave Barber, who were also broom ready for their first international game. Team Inglis, that included Jack Campbell, Bob Belcher and Greg Switzer, raised their brooms to victory with a 10-4 win while Skip Karl Davis, Corrie Oukes, Brad Stronach and Sylvain Pelland won their game in a tight match 8-7. Team Larry Sheardown and his squad of Bryce Clark, Doug Brown, and Gino DiFebo as well as Team Dave Barber, Dan Steenhoek, Peter Kamstra and David Hymers all played with their tartan hearts and did King and Canada proud.

Larry Sheardown said: “It was another wonderful event with lots of great curling and hearty laughter.”

The remaining Scottish team that was not “duking” it out on the ice went on an exclusive tour to Dandyland Holsteins, one of King’s highly respected local dairy farms. The Scots were guided by owners Sandy and Dennis O’Hara on a tour of the innovations within our farming industry. The tour concluded back at the Trisan for a luncheon and congratulatory speeches.

King curling club member Mark Inglis who participated in this prestigious event 5 years ago in Scotland, had a vision to host the event here in King. It was a vision that was executed by his inspired leadership and bringing a team of volunteers together with precision and class.

The event could not be made possible without its many sponsors and their generous donations. Gracious thanks to Green Tractors, Silver Birch Contracting, Party Magic and Tim Hortons of Schomberg.

Once again the club’s volunteers went above and beyond with their tireless efforts in pulling together another masterpiece of an event. Special mention to Christine Warner, KCC member who was the Logistics Director of the event, did a phenomenal job coordinating the day’s schedule down to the minute.

Success can only be accomplished in an event like this with the dedicated volunteers that King Curling is so lucky to have. Huge thanks to the additional 25 members who volunteered their time as well as photographer James Price, who graciously stepped in on a last minute request. The list of thanks also includes the ice crew, kitchen, servers, bartenders, set up and clean-up crew that cannot go without mention.

As the Canadian King members tipped their brooms and tartan caps to their new Scottish friends, they wished them continued success and good curling on the remaining leg of their Strathcona Cup Canada tour.

