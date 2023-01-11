Township’s new By-law Investigation Map provides info, saves time

January 11, 2023 · 0 Comments
The Township of King has posted a new feature at king.ca/by-law that allows visitors to King’s website to check on the status of a bylaw complaint.
The By-law Investigation Map allows the user to enter information related to the complaint to receive accurate and consistent information, which is manually updated every 30 days.
Pop-up information appears once the address is entered. The following type of public information is being shared:
Two years of active/closed bylaw investigation files, per property.
Property-based bylaw complaint and investigations.
The category or type of investigation complaint.
The officer, identified by badge number.
The status of the investigation.
Any documents issued, including date of issuance and compliance date.
King will be seeking public input on the new By-law Investigation Map through a short survey.
“King’s new By-law Investigation Map enhances the quality and accessibility of bylaw investigation information available to the public. This tool supports our bylaw enforcement team in providing a high quality of customer service to our residents,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
“The new By-law Investigation Map will reduce the time bylaw enforcement officers spend on inquiries related to specific investigations, giving them more time in the field. King is reaching out to the community for input on how we can improve the map to ensure it is user-friendly,” added Nancy Cronsberry, Manager of By-law Enforcement.