Township’s new By-law Investigation Map provides info, saves time

The cost of municipal water and sewer services are going up again in King this year. Council approved the new higher rates, with a 3.41% hike in the variable rate, but no increase for the fixed component. Therefore, the blended rate will work out to 2.42% or $40.50 for the average user per year.

There’s no question the Province’s Bill 23 will have major impacts on municipalities. King has joined other municipalities in making their concerns known to the government, meeting the end-of-year deadline. The Bill, aimed at increasing the supply of housing in Ontario, may not achieve the intended outcomes, King staff point out. Rather, green lighting projects doesn’t equate to “shovels in the ground.”

GO and Metrolinx are in the midst of a transition. And the end result will benefit all commuters in the GTA, including those in King. King councillors heard from staff from Metrolinx in transit expansion that will eventually result in two-day, all-day service every 15 minutes in York.