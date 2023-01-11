Sports

Rebellion U14 win championship

January 11, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The week before Christmas, most of us were busy getting the last few things done before the holidays. That wasn’t the case for the King Rebellion U14 team, who were busy setting their sights on another championship trophy from across the border.
As the incumbent champions, there were certain expectations this team had coming into Buffalo. That being said, the team needed to overcome adversity before raising the trophy above their heads.
This adversity came during their first game with a 4-1 loss to the Niagara Falls Flyers. Shook, going into Game 2, the boys rallied and put together a great performance against the Flamborough Sabres team with a convincing 8-1 win, restoring their confidence. With the semi-finals in grasp, the team knew that they would need a win or a tie against an unbeaten Oakville Rangers team.
The Riverworks Outdoor Ice Facility comes with its own challenges, with a strong wind and blowing snow the ice can quickly become like quicksand. The team who is able to pivot and use this adversity to its benefit tends to come out on top. A back-and-forth game it was, with it ending in a 2-2 draw, berthing a spot in the semi-finals for the Rebellions.
This meant another round against the Oakville Rangers; with a quick turn-around, both teams met at the Niagara University big stage. This game was to be won on effort and effort alone, whoever had gas in the tank would be going to the finals. King came out strong, dictating the game, eventually becoming the winner of the semi-final game with a score of 3-1.
“Skating on Sunday” is why 16 families from King made their way to Buffalo, and the team did not disappoint. Playing their adversaries from Niagara, the raw, outdoor ice did not slow the Rebellion’s game. King started with an early lead and never looked back, taking the Championship game 5-1 and returning the hardware back to King. A proud coaching staff left the team with one message, “The boys played with their hearts on their sleeves this weekend and they were rewarded. These are defining moments in a season, and you take these moments and grow from them. The season is still young and there is a lot of hockey to be played … The best is yet to come.”
The King Rebellion U14 Team would like to thank all of its sponsors for their support this season. Without them, this tournament and championship would not be possible.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Water, sewer charges increase in 2023

The cost of municipal water and sewer services are going up again in King this year. Council approved the new higher rates, with a 3.41% hike in the variable rate, but no increase for the fixed component. Therefore, the blended rate will work out to 2.42% or $40.50 for the average user per year.

Council concerned about changes to conservation authorities

There’s no question the Province’s Bill 23 will have major impacts on municipalities. King has joined other municipalities in making their concerns known to the government, meeting the end-of-year deadline. The Bill, aimed at increasing the supply of housing in Ontario, may not achieve the intended outcomes, King staff point out. Rather, green lighting projects doesn’t equate to “shovels in the ground.”

King welcomes transit expansion plans

GO and Metrolinx are in the midst of a transition. And the end result will benefit all commuters in the GTA, including those in King. King councillors heard from staff from Metrolinx in transit expansion that will eventually result in two-day, all-day service every 15 minutes in York.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open