Rebellion U14 win championship

January 11, 2023 · 0 Comments

The week before Christmas, most of us were busy getting the last few things done before the holidays. That wasn’t the case for the King Rebellion U14 team, who were busy setting their sights on another championship trophy from across the border.

As the incumbent champions, there were certain expectations this team had coming into Buffalo. That being said, the team needed to overcome adversity before raising the trophy above their heads.

This adversity came during their first game with a 4-1 loss to the Niagara Falls Flyers. Shook, going into Game 2, the boys rallied and put together a great performance against the Flamborough Sabres team with a convincing 8-1 win, restoring their confidence. With the semi-finals in grasp, the team knew that they would need a win or a tie against an unbeaten Oakville Rangers team.

The Riverworks Outdoor Ice Facility comes with its own challenges, with a strong wind and blowing snow the ice can quickly become like quicksand. The team who is able to pivot and use this adversity to its benefit tends to come out on top. A back-and-forth game it was, with it ending in a 2-2 draw, berthing a spot in the semi-finals for the Rebellions.

This meant another round against the Oakville Rangers; with a quick turn-around, both teams met at the Niagara University big stage. This game was to be won on effort and effort alone, whoever had gas in the tank would be going to the finals. King came out strong, dictating the game, eventually becoming the winner of the semi-final game with a score of 3-1.

“Skating on Sunday” is why 16 families from King made their way to Buffalo, and the team did not disappoint. Playing their adversaries from Niagara, the raw, outdoor ice did not slow the Rebellion’s game. King started with an early lead and never looked back, taking the Championship game 5-1 and returning the hardware back to King. A proud coaching staff left the team with one message, “The boys played with their hearts on their sleeves this weekend and they were rewarded. These are defining moments in a season, and you take these moments and grow from them. The season is still young and there is a lot of hockey to be played … The best is yet to come.”

The King Rebellion U14 Team would like to thank all of its sponsors for their support this season. Without them, this tournament and championship would not be possible.

