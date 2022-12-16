Victrola offers rich sound through its Bluetooth speakers

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Music-lovers enjoy listening to music everywhere they go. And having great speakers is a must.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are a necessity today, and thankfully there are many to choose from.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that record player legend Victrola has graced us with some great audio products.

Their Music Edition Series speakers are perfect for indoor luxury or outdoor adventures.

Quality of sound is likely top of mind, but looks are important, too.

If you’re tired of the boring designs and plastic construction of many speakers, have no fear. Victrola delivers.

This is a beauty that supplies premium sound, with quality metal construction. Both their Music Edition 1 and 2 models offer sophisticated sound.

The first thing you notice it the speaker’s weight. It’s hefty, built strong and tough. It’s not fancy looking, but it boasts a subtle strength. And yet this Christmas fruit cake-sized speaker delivers the sound with authority.

Both Music Edition portable speakers are available in black and silver, and their durable anodized aluminum grills offer a sleek yet sturdy design.

While nice inside, the speaker can withstand the harshest outdoor weather conditions with an IP67 waterproof rating.

They also offer dual speaker pairing to provide stereo sound with powerful drivers and passive bass radiators.

“In our pursuit of delivering lifelong music memories for everyone, we learned that Bluetooth speakers were a center point of how many people we interviewed listened to music regularly,” said Victrola’s CEO Scott Hagen. “Most people would buy these portable speakers for outdoor or on the go use, but they frequently use them around their homes. When we start ed on the Music Edition line of Bluetooth speakers, we listened carefully and heard people wanted the products to sound good, feel good and look good, both on the go and displayed in the home. Our team has delivered two models, both of which sound fantastic and deliver a timeless aesthetic that looks stunning no matter where they are enjoyed.”

The sound they provide from such a compact size is astounding. Adding to the modern styling, the unit’s volume, power, and Bluetooth sync buttons are flush along the speaker’s side.

A full battery via USBC charging port offers up to 12 hours of continuous play so listeners can keep the music going all day long.

The larger, more powerful Music Edition 2 model is perfect for small parties or outdoor gatherings where music memories are often made.

The speaker’s 3.5-inch driver with a one-inch tweeter and passive bass radiator means the Music Edition 2 will hit every note with crisp highs, full mids, and rich bass for dynamic sound reproduction. Users can also keep their compatible mobile devices charged via a built-in wireless charging pad on the top of the speaker. Along with USB-C charging for up to 20 hours of continuous play, the unit also includes an auxiliary in port enabling a connection of additional devices.

It’s a great table-top design for gatherings and will serve you well this holiday season.

They’re comparably priced and worth every penny considering the quality you’re getting.

The Victrola speakers are available at Amazon and Best Buy, with more colours coming in 2023.

Visit www.victrola.com

