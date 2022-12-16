DEWALT’s Atomic Combo powers through any chore

By Mark Pavilons

For the true “tool man,” consider the DEWALT Atomic Combo Kit.

The compact, brushless, two-tool kit is perfect for every DIYer. It just makes sense to have them on your side.

The kit includes one drill/driver, one Impact driver, two 20V MAX lithium ion batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag.

That’s an amazing bundle at a great price. It’s really hard to resist, so grab one for that special someone, and get another for yourself.

At only 5.1 inches front to back, the Impact Driver features a high-performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in-lbs. of torque and 3 LEDs for optimum illumination as you work.

The Impact Driver’s compact and lightweight design allows the tool to be utilized in tight areas while the 3 LED lights provide visibility in low lit areas.

Impact drivers utilize the same rotational motion that power drills use, but as you’re driving in a screw, impact drivers also mix in a hammering action that not only hammers down, but sideways. This makes it way easier to drive screws into tough materials, and it prevents the drive bit from slipping off the screw head, which could potentially strip the head and ruin the screw.

With a power drill, you’d normally have to apply a lot of pressure in order to prevent the drive bit from slipping, but the hammering action of impact drivers mostly prevents this, and all you have to do is apply enough pressure to keep the screw guided and on point.

Impact drivers are also great for removing stubborn screws or bolts when reversing the spin direction. The hammering action can make it easier to remove fasteners that corroded or were over-torqued.

The two are considered “compact,” but there’s nothing small about their ability. In fact, they boast 13% more power than some of DEWALT’s other models.

The Drill/Driver’s brushless motors provides 340 unit watts outs (UWO). The LED is positioned on the foot for better visibility. Both tools feature an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control, along with a removable belt hooks.

They are backed by a 3-year, limited warranty so you can buy with confidence. DEWALT offers one year of free service should anything go wrong and a 90-day money back guarantee.

These will definitely make spirits bright in your household this season.

DEWALT products are widely available at your local hardware or specialty store. For more on their lineup of tools, visit https://www.dewalt.ca/

