Instant Pot lets you grill right in your kitchen

December 14, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Air fryers have become our go-to appliances these days.

Consumers thought it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong.

The Instant® Indoor Grill combines smart indoor grilling with air frying, baking and more – for perfect chargrilled results.

Made by renowned Instant Pot, the grill also features an OdorErase filter, making it perfect for indoor cooking, by removing odors.

Their proprietary vent technology delivers even heating by circulating super hot air around food as it cooks. And you can monitor cooking with the ClearCook window, which lets you see your progress. Finally, the included detachable grill plate is dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is effortless.

Again, this model almost does it all. It boasts six functions so you can grill, air fry, bake, broil, roast, dehydrate.

As an added bonus, the EvenCrisp™ technology uses 95% less oil, and gives your food another layer of crunch and tenderness.

Air fryers are known for circulating hot air evenly around your food.

This one gives you perfect grill marks so you can do your burger or favourite cut of steak to perfection.

You can’t go wrong with this one and all Instant Pot products are built to last.

There’s also plenty of online tips on how and what to cook using their products. Instant Pot also offers a ton of recipe ideas.

This is a smart gizmo, guaranteed to give you perfectly grilled meat right on your counter – The smart tech provides the perfect char.

The front control panel is well laid out and easy to read. You can’t go wrong.

It’s solid and you can tell from the very first glance it’s made to last – a solid workhorse to be sure.

With this marvel in your kitchen, you can cut down on time, fuss and mess. There’s nothing you can’t prepare, cook and serve with this one unit. And it’s big enough to serve large families.

This is a perfect tool in your kitchen arsenal, during the holidays and all year long.

Instant Pot products are sold in many major retailers. For more, check out their website at https://instantpot.com/instant-pot-home/

