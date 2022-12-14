Six-storey condo proposed for Nobleton

December 14, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Another large-scale development is being proposed for Nobleton.

But it will be some time before adequate services are in place to accommodate such a proposal.

Crisdan Holdings and Kingvit Estates have applied to combine five properties just south of the core to house a 6-storey building with 169 units, along with commercial space and parking. There is also a plan for ground-floor commercial uses.

The properties front onto Highway 27, just south of the four corners. Access to the site would be from both Highway 27 and Wellington Street.

A total of 212 residential parking spaces will be provided, both at grade and under ground.

The properties are in Nobleton’s settlement area and permitted for residential and commercial development. Both provincial mandates and York’s Official Plan call for intensification in built-up areas. King is expected to reach a population of almost 35,000 buy 2031.

King’s own Official Plan does permit buildings up to six storeys, provided certain criteria are met.

All potential development in Nobleton is subject to available water and sewer capacity. Currently, it’s at its maximum, so nothing can be approved until improvements are made to the reginal sanitary servicing infrastructure.

Councillor David Boyd stressed a project like this is “more than a few years down the road.”

Rosemarie Humphries, of the Humphries Planning Group, noted the building with have many amenities and features include varied balconies. They are paying attention to the structure’s angular planes and how shadows will be cast on surrounding areas.

An open house was held, taking comments from local residents. Some of the issues raised included the building’s height, streetscaping, compatibility withe surrounding neighbourhoods, privacy, traffic, and more.

Humphries said a number of studies have been conducted. They will work closely with Township staff, taking all comments into consideration as they move forward in the process.

Councillor Jennifer Anstey wanted to know whether these units will be affordable. She also pointed out this intersection is quite busy already, noting Wellington will also be impacted by increased traffic.

Humphries said the project does conform to parking policies and “we take traffic very seriously.” Consultants will go into more detail as the project moves foward.

Richard Pernickey of Humphries said they recommend a second northbound true lane be accommodated in the area, alleviating congestion at the intersection. They have estimated peak period traffic.

Councillor Boyd noted there was another northbound lane in the past, but it didn’t address the matter, and actually caused more problems that it solved.

Residents appeared before council to voice their concerns.

A 43-year Wellington resident saic the 6-storey building will severely impact the area. There are no sidewalks on Wellington, he pointed out, noting this will make the road unsafe for pedestrians.

A 30-year King Road resident said the plan does provide some needed housing in the community.

An Ellis Avenue resident said they moved here for the small town atmosphere. She said growth should align to the community and a 6-storey building simply doesn’t fit. She also commented it looks industrial, almost like a hospital. She also concerned about the amount of traffic and parking on local streets that will result from the development.

Another resident wanted the building to be better incorporated into the village appearance. He had concerns with the overlook of the building.

Some wanted assurances the units won’t end up being used as air B&Bs and purchased by speculators.

Councillor Boyd said staff are looking at ways to manage such things across King.

He also praised residents for their diligence and informed presentations. He reiterated the concerns of the public to staff to follow up.

