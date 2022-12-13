Govee really puts on a light show

Innovative light maker Govee not only makes your life smarter, it makes it a lot brighter, too.

Some hot new items from the company will have your home shining brightly during the holidays, and throughout the entire year.

Govee’s light panels, in hex and triangle shapes, really add some spice to your life. Both include a set of 10 light panels that you can arrange in any way you like.

It can be controlled using your favorite voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant as well as the Govee Home App. You can even customize your design, effects, colors, and more.

With Govee’s RGBIC technology, you can bring your vision to life by selecting multiple colors at once for a more seamless lighting experience.

With Music Mode, turn the sounds of your music or games into a symphony of flowing light. Choose from a selection of effects on the Govee Home App for a vibrant entertainment experience while watching movies or gaming.

With a unique transparent shell, these panels will shine onto the walls from behind, adding a fluorescent glow for room and gaming decor like no other. Each panel can display up to 6 colors at once for ultra-smooth flowing animated lighting.

Install your light panels without the need for any additional tools. The back adhesive sticks to smooth wall surfaces as well as glass, wood, etc.

You can choose from animated multicolor scene effects sand the app will recognize the position of your panels for seamlessly flowing rainbow-like effects across your entire design.

You can easily adjust the flow, color, and direction of your light panels.

It’s a bargain for the price and these are way ahead of the competition.

With Govee’s RGBIC Wi-Fi+Bluetooth LED Strip Lights, you bring your personal style to any room. The color-changing strip lights were designed to illuminate your home dynamically and uniquely.

These are great for setting the mood, gaming, parties, and more, with literally millions of colours and effects. You can use them for a sense of calm or excitement. Or, accentuate your living room with atmospheric lighting for the perfect ambience to watch a movie or just sit and relax.

It’s great value for the money, plus they’re a lot of fun. And the company offers fast shipping.

With Govee wall panels and strip lights, your home will be electrified, for the holidays and throughout the year. Reinvent your home environment with these beauties.

For more, visit www.govee.com

