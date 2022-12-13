Unleash The Beast, improve your health

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

We don’t all have personal trainers or nutritionists.

But we do have personal blenders.

These “single-serve blenders” come in many shapes and sizes to suit all needs. They have also have become the fastest growing segment of the blender appliance category due to the popularity of healthy smoothies.

But one stands out, boy does it ever!

The Beast Blender + Hydration System is thoughtfully designed and meticulously engineered with industry-leading technology. This machine is the ultimate in preparing nutrient-rich smoothies and infusions that make you “Strong Inside™.”

It’s solid and attractive, and its modern appearance is a cut above all other models on the market. It’s almost sexy. With a one-touch operation, interchangeable parts, this will become your new, best companion.

“The personal blenders on the market weren’t cutting it for us,” so we built one that would,” the company says.

And boy did they ever. They didn’t just build one, they reimagined one, raising the bar to unbelievable heights.

This one’s a beauty, even though it’s a “beast.”

It’s so well designed, there’s no wonder it’s leaving the rest of the pack in the dust.

Its looks are surpassed only by its features and functions.

The combination of the Beast Blender with the Hydration System allows you to make perfect blends and infused water. By quickly pulsing your ingredients before infusing, your water will have tons of flavor and more nutrients compared to infusing larger pieces of ingredients. It’s also great for taking your blends on the go.

This is pure genius, to add your nutrient-rich mixture to your water and take it with you.

The package includes the unit, along with 1000mL and 500 mL blending “vessels.” Storage and drinking lids, along with the hydration vessel round out the assortment.

It also boasts low noise and vibrations.

You get a ton of stuff here and you’ll never need anything else to complement your healthy routine.

It’s innovative, leak-resistant, simple and yes, “intelligent.”

The beast part of The Beast is its portability and convenience.

It has received a lot of praise from customers, who all remark it’s the best on the market.

The company says it’s been meticulously designed, and they went to great lengths to ensure each component could be improved. All of this design tech means The Beast will give you years of faithful service.

This is really the luxury of personal blenders and there’s really nothing else like it on the market.

The company website offers many “Beast Health” recipes for countless nutritional blends.

For more, visit https://beasthealth.ca/

