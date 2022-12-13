Bluetti delivers power when you need it with its EB3A

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

There are those who prefer to be “off the grid,” but most of us need access to power all the time.

For outdoor adventurers and backyard enthusiasts, a compact, convenient source of power is a lifesaver. Today, it’s almost a necessity.

Thankfully, Bluetti Power has come to the rescue with a lineup of amazing, portable power stations.

They’re perfect companions for campers, hunters and outdoor explorers. The units are also ideal for home use.

There’s nothing like having a reliable backup power source during storms and power outages, especially during the winter months. And these units are way more convenient than gas-powered generators.

The EB3A is the perfect size and delivers a wallop. For those testing the waters with portable power stations, this is the must-have. Of course, feel free to “power up” since Bluetti offers a great lineup of products.

The unit boasts a 600W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (1,200W surge) with 268Wh capacity. It has fast, dual charging, being compatible with both solar and AC. The LiFePO4 battery has some 2,500+ life cycles to 80%. There are six ways to recharge the unit.

Best of all, nine outputs serve all of your needs to charge multiple devices all at once.

Like most Bluetti units, you can take advantage of smart control and monitoring through their app.

This is the perfect size and weight. Its portability is matched by its cost-effectiveness and ease of use.

The EB3A has enough ports for a simultaneous charging – classic AC and DC output, 100W Type-C, car socket, even wireless charger. Everyone will be taken care of, regardless of whether you’re at home or deep in the woods.

That’s incredible flexibility for a unit this size.

EB3A features 430W Fast Charging that enables an 80% charge in the time it takes you to drink a cup of coffee.

Compared to traditional Lithium-ion cells, the LiFePO4 battery EB3A adopts possesses a natural advantage due to its remarkable thermal and chemical stability, giving you better performance and longer life cycle (2,500 cycles to 80%).

It has a nice, bright, easy-to-read digital screen.

This is a real life-saver. When you find no accessible electrical hook-up, the Bluetti unit comes in to charge your smart phone; power you appliances; excite your sound system; keep your beverages and food cold, and even power an outdoor projector for movie night with the neighbours.

Simply put, these modern marvels can do it all.

Bluetti has gone above and beyond, making these less utilitarian and much more attractive. At a distance, you can’t tell it’s a power station.

Add their PV200 solar panel and you can virtually stay online indefinitely by soaking up the sun’s rays.

Bluetti consistently ranks high in customer satisfaction and receives top marks by users. It’s really the brand to turn to for your portable power needs, big or small.

The EB3A has a great price point, making it really attractive. Give one as a gift and get another for yourself!

You can learn more about the product at https://www.bluettipower.ca/products/bluetti-eb3a-portable-power-station-600w-268wh?utm_source=kingsentinel&utm_medium=newsmedia&utm_campaign=eb3a2022

