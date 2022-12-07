KCSS girls crowned YRAA champs, fall in OFSAA

By Robert Belardi

In some cases, when you walk into something not knowing what to expect, it could go incredibly well or crumble at your feet in an instant.

When KCSS Lions girls’ basketball coaches Brian Ramposo, Argentina Andrade and Jeff Masterson came into this calendar year, they had no clue what they could have anticipated. All they knew was that basketball was back and their two-year absence away from the court due to COVID, had lifted.

The Lions kicked off the senior girls tier two season back on September 28 against a top team in Bayview SS.

“We were down early, by 10 or 15 playing at Bayview. All of a sudden, the girls dug in, came back and things just came together. It was at that point in our first game, all coaches looked at each other and said wow I think we got something special with these girls that we hadn’t seen up until then,” said Ramposo, in an exclusive interview with the King Weekly Sentinel last week.

“We came back and we won that first game.”

Following that 51-44 victory, the Lions kept on rolling. The girls defeated St. Theresa of Lisieux 61-38 the next week and Thornlea SS 66-51.

Richmond Green, St. Augustine suffered the same fate, before the girls finally lost their first game to Our Lady Queen of the World 48-37.

The Lions finished the regular season with a 6-1 record heading into the playoffs.

In the semi-finals, the girls ran all over Dr. J.M. Denison with a 60-16 victory before meeting Toronto District Christian in the finals.

The Lions, took home the YRAA crown, with a 67-41 victory.

In reviewing their overall nature, Ramposo says this group was an incredible defensive team that transitioned well on offence.

“We were a great defensive team, that really ran the transition. All of our girls went out full competitive mode. We had a point guard that was a high level soccer player who played a little bit of basketball she really coordinated the game. Everyone knew what their role was,” Ramposo said.

“Jessica Dizon plays for IEM in the community with York Region. Phenomenal three-point shooter. She shoots at a high percentage. She was a difference maker throughout the season. The ball would go out to the wing and she would hit the three. Consistently 20-plus points a game.”

On the roster, Ramposo said more than half of the team, play community basketball mostly at the rep level. There was a nice balance of four Grade 12s, a few Grade 11s and three junior players at the grade nine level.

Even with other players such as Jayme Bindy, who plays for IEM Oak-Ridges at the OBLX level (division one), this team had the necessary experience from the start to be competitive.

The same thing applies to the coaching staff. Ramposo has won gold at the IEM and has also coached his daughter at the YNBA. With all of the necessary accolades and the track record to prove it, it was now time to taste OFSAA at the AA level.

It was a first for everyone on the Lions team heading into OFSAA at the end of November.

Ranked #16 out of 18 teams in the tournament, the Lions went 1-2 in their first three games and were eliminated from the competition.

The positive news is this is a step in the right direction. The girls know what it takes to get back to OFSAA and despite the loss of four senior players that will be dearly missed, Ramposo anticipates the girls will be ready next year.

“Getting started early. Like even, we were talking like instead of a couple of weeks into September let’s get started right off the top. We know who our players are. Let’s see if there’s anyone else who comes in, in the fall,” Ramposo.

“And really now, what we’re looking for, we lose a key player at the shooting guard position. The plays are there, the defence is there, the knowledge is there. But really now, let’s focus on the shooting and more of the perimeter shooting and that consistent muscle memory. Hitting the three-point shot more and at a high percentage.”

On behalf of the King Weekly Sentinel, congratulations to Jayme Bindi, Julia Dizon, Fiona Hogan, Sloane Strachan, Maureen Smeir, Talia Salvador, Jessica Dizon, Ella Kenney, Camryn Ponte, Esther Gang, Radhika Mistry, Amy Pletsas, Rhys Elliot, Alyssa Magletta and Victoria Carbone for all of your efforts on the court this year.

Behind the bench, congratulations to Argentina Andrade, Jeff Masterson and Brian Raposo on a successful year.

