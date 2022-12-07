Premier joins sponsorship event in King aimed at enhancing local business

By Mark Pavilons
King welcomed some high-profile special guests to ignite a spark under the local economy.
More than 150 people attended a special event hosted by the Township of King and the King Chamber of Commerce at the Kingbridge Conference Centre.
The King Chamber is integral to a strong local economy, Mayor Steve Pellegrini told attendees at the Chamber Business Development Breakfast, a sponsorship event aimed at enhancing the Chamber’s growth and momentum.
Mayor Pellegrini introduced local Members of Provincial Parliament, including Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan, who both spoke about the growing needs for business in the area.
Premier Doug Ford held the keynote address and spoke about recent provincial investments to further strengthen Ontario’s position as a global leader in the electrification of the automotive sector, as well as contributing to local job creation opportunities.
Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, and MPP for Mississauga East-Cooksville, and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge, also attended the breakfast to show support for the King Chamber.
The Township and the Chamber have partnered together on many projects, campaigns, and events. The mutual goal to #ShopKing and promote and encourage residents and tourists to support King business is at the forefront of this partnership.
The King Chamber of Commerce works closely with the Township’s Economic Development office to foster the growth of local business through funding programs and services that include the Community Improvement Plan, Ontario’s Rural Economic Development (RED) program, Central Counties Tourism and the federal My Main Street program.
“The Township of King has strong partnerships with the King Chamber of Commerce and with local businesses. We recognize the importance of businesses supporting one another, financially and through connections that are deep and sustainable,” said Mayor Pellegrini.
“King is grateful to our provincial partners for the support our Township has been given, including through the multi-partner Township-Wide Recreation Centre, now under construction.
We want to continue to nurture strong partnerships and enhance the business sector in King, particularly as businesses continue to recover from the sting of COVID-19. Great things are possible when we continue to work together.”
Angelo Santorelli, president of the King Chamber, echoed those sentiments.
“The King Chamber of Commerce has seen a shift in the last year, with a clear focus on growth and community engagement. Plans for developing further supports for small business would not be possible without the support of event and annual sponsors,” he said.
“The funds raised through sponsorship at today’s event are crucial to the Chamber’s forward growth and momentum and will help to lay the groundwork for program development for 2023 and beyond. The event also helped Chamber representatives build rapport with local community leaders, business owners and key stakeholders of future developments for business.”
“I am proud to showcase King Township’s dynamic and entrepreneurial small business community to Premier Doug Ford at the King Chamber Breakfast,” said Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan. “We pledged to keep working hard and to build and deliver for small businesses, families, and the next generation as we build Ontario. That includes continuing to invest in broadband connectivity, King City GO, the Southlake Hospital expansion, and to complete construction of the Township-Wide Recreation Centre.”