Be ‘Creative’ with your sound

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Technology gives us access to our favourite tunes all the time.

Connecting our devices to a decent speaker will make our spirits bright, literally.

Creative offers a vast array of audio products, from work solutions and headphones to all sorts of speakers.

Whether you’re pounding the keyboards in front of your computer or watching your big-screen TV, the Creative Stage Air V2 is the perfect companion to your home audio tech. It’s a compact unit, ideally suited for under-monitor use.

While it’s heralded as an under-monitor USB soundbar, this unit is a great stand-alone speaker. With its Bluetooth capability, it makes for a great sound companion, especially in the kitchen during your holiday baking.

Creative Stage Air V2 is designed to fit effortlessly into your existing setup with minimal clutter. This small but mighty PC soundbar joins the Creative Stage series and offers both high-quality USB digital audio and wireless Bluetooth 5.3 options for versatility. It also comes with up to 6 hours of battery life so you can bring your music with you anywhere around the house, without being tethered to a power source.

It has a nice, clean wedge shape in both gloss and matt black.

At 20 watts, it delivers clear, crisp sound, more than adequate for playing music from your smart phone.

It has a 3.5mm AUX-in jack, compatible with many audio devices such as tablets and game consoles.

It’s really inexpensive, so you’re getting great value here. You can tell by its weight and fit that it’s well made. You don’t have to spend a fortune to get really good sound at home.

Set up and connectivity is a breeze so you can get going in minutes right out of the box.

Creative is spearheading new product categories with its groundbreaking Sound BlasterAxx audio enhancement devices and solutions, highly-acclaimed Creative D5xm Signature Series of modular Bluetooth wireless speakers, Aurvana premium headsets, Sound Blaster wireless gaming headsets, and cross-platform Sound Blaster Recon3D for Xbox 360, Playstation 3, PC or Mac.

Visit https://ca.creative.com/ for a complete run-down of their products.

