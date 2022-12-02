Ziiiro creates celestial joy

December 2, 2022

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Humans are innovative creatures, always reaching for the stars.

The recent images from space thanks to Hubble and James Webb telescopes have really opened our eyes.

Along the lines of wonder and amazement, today’s timepieces can be equally magical.

Ziiiro Watches, created in 2010 and sparked by the brilliant ideas of entrepreneurs Robert, Derick and Hei, brought a new take on minimalism to the world of watch-lovers.

They took the “distracting elements” out of their pieces, concentrating on unique ways of displaying time as we know it. Their watches, appropriately named after landmarks in our solar system, definitely make a statement, in a very subtle, yet colourful way.

With all of our smart devices, we can find out what time it is 24/7. Our wrist watches are allowed – no encouraged to be – fun fashion statements. They can be a testament to who we are.

Close to home, the Lunar model uses two interlocking half circles to tell the time. This is crazy cool. Available in several colours, this will bring a smile to your face for sure.

Their Jupiter watch pays homage to that huge gas giant that is characterized by jetstreams, cyclones and a strong magnetic field. The watch itself has two small balls travelling in concentric circles to show the time. This model has a Swiss movement so you’re getting abundant quality and design for a great price.

The marvels of our solar system continue through models such as Gravity, Orbit, Eclipse, Aurora, Mercury, Celeste, Saturn, Proton and Eon.

I love the Solaris Blaze with the gunmetal mesh band. The colour of the dial is predominantly orange, but it changes colour depending on the angle. I don’t find it cosmic or otherworldly, but rather its design is fluid, reminding me I’m part of something bigger.

You won’t find designs like this anywhere else. They’re whimsical and colourful, yet retain an air of strength, synergy and of course, synchronicity. They all bring humankind more in tune with the natural, universal elements swirling through space and yes, time. They definitely bring a smile to your face.

Kudos to Robert for his insightful designs.

Some criticize minimalistic designs for being more artistic than practical time pieces. Okay, but if you are concerned about seconds, or a couple of minutes, then you’re not living life to its fullest.

You can pick between soft straps or metal bands and each model is offered in a rainbow of shades.

There’s no doubt you will find a Ziiiro to suit your personality. The problem you will have is choosing just one. But given their reasonable price tag, spoil yourself, or your loved one, and get two!

For more, visit https://www.ziiiro.com/

